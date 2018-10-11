Hallmark's Complete Countdown to Christmas 2018 Schedule

It's (almost!) the most wonderful time of the year over at Hallmark, and they're ready to get us into the holiday spirit with their full Countdown to Christmas schedule.

This year's Countdown to Christmas marks the largest slate of holiday programming ever, kicking off at the end of this month on Saturday, October 27. The schedule cannot be beat with many of the network's favorite stars returning in new TV movies — plus, plenty of that undeniable holiday cheer.

Check out the full schedule below and mark your calendars because Christmas is coming.

Saturday, October 27: Christmas at Pemberley Manor

Stars: Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady

Saturday, November 3: Christmas Joy

Stars: Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long

Sunday, November 4: Road to Christmas

Stars: Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray, Teryl Rothery

Saturday, November 10: It’s Christmas, Eve

Stars: LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes

Sunday, November 11: Christmas in Love

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing, Mary-Margaret Humes

Saturday, November 17: Christmas at Graceland

Stars: Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown

Sunday, November 18: Mingle All the Way

Stars: Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty, Lindsay Wagner

Wednesday, November 21: Christmas at the Palace

Stars: Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow

Thursday, November 22: Christmas at Grand Valley

Stars: Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott

Friday, November 23: Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe

Stars: Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny

Saturday, November 24: Christmas Everlasting – HALLMARK HALL OF FAME

Stars: Tatyana Ali, Dondre T. Whitfield, Dennis Haysbert, Patti LaBelle

Sunday, November 25: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Luke Macfarlane

Saturday, December 1: Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

Stars: Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin, Holly Robinson-Peete, Barbara

Niven, Andrew Francis, Ashley Williams

Sunday, December 2: A Majestic Christmas

Stars: Jerrika Hinton, Christian Vincent

Saturday, December 8: Homegrown Christmas

Stars: Lori Loughlin, Victor Webster

Sunday, December 9: Christmas Wonderland

Stars: Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman

Saturday, December 15: A Gingerbread Romance

Stars: Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Duane Henry

Sunday, December 16: Entertaining Christmas

Stars: Jodie Sweetin, Brendan Fehr

Saturday, December 22: Jingle Around the Clock

Stars: Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy

Sunday, December 23: Christmas Made to Order

Stars: Alexa PenaVega

Tuesday, December 25: When Calls the Heart — Christmas 2 Hour Special Event

Stars: Erin Krakow, Lori Loughlin, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry

Saturday, December 29: A Midnight Kiss

Stars: Carlos PenaVega