Hallmark's Complete Countdown to Christmas 2018 Schedule
It's (almost!) the most wonderful time of the year over at Hallmark, and they're ready to get us into the holiday spirit with their full Countdown to Christmas schedule.
This year's Countdown to Christmas marks the largest slate of holiday programming ever, kicking off at the end of this month on Saturday, October 27. The schedule cannot be beat with many of the network's favorite stars returning in new TV movies — plus, plenty of that undeniable holiday cheer.
Check out the full schedule below and mark your calendars because Christmas is coming.
Saturday, October 27: Christmas at Pemberley Manor
Stars: Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady
Saturday, November 3: Christmas Joy
Stars: Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long
Sunday, November 4: Road to Christmas
Stars: Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray, Teryl Rothery
Saturday, November 10: It’s Christmas, Eve
Stars: LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes
Sunday, November 11: Christmas in Love
Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing, Mary-Margaret Humes
Saturday, November 17: Christmas at Graceland
Stars: Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown
Sunday, November 18: Mingle All the Way
Stars: Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty, Lindsay Wagner
Wednesday, November 21: Christmas at the Palace
Stars: Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow
Thursday, November 22: Christmas at Grand Valley
Stars: Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott
Friday, November 23: Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe
Stars: Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny
Saturday, November 24: Christmas Everlasting – HALLMARK HALL OF FAME
Stars: Tatyana Ali, Dondre T. Whitfield, Dennis Haysbert, Patti LaBelle
Sunday, November 25: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Luke Macfarlane
Saturday, December 1: Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa
Stars: Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin, Holly Robinson-Peete, Barbara
Niven, Andrew Francis, Ashley Williams
Sunday, December 2: A Majestic Christmas
Stars: Jerrika Hinton, Christian Vincent
Saturday, December 8: Homegrown Christmas
Stars: Lori Loughlin, Victor Webster
Sunday, December 9: Christmas Wonderland
Stars: Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman
Saturday, December 15: A Gingerbread Romance
Stars: Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Duane Henry
Sunday, December 16: Entertaining Christmas
Stars: Jodie Sweetin, Brendan Fehr
Saturday, December 22: Jingle Around the Clock
Stars: Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy
Sunday, December 23: Christmas Made to Order
Stars: Alexa PenaVega
Tuesday, December 25: When Calls the Heart — Christmas 2 Hour Special Event
Stars: Erin Krakow, Lori Loughlin, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry
Saturday, December 29: A Midnight Kiss
Stars: Carlos PenaVega