Hallmark's Complete Countdown to Christmas 2018 Schedule

Meaghan Darwish
©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Robert Clark

It's (almost!) the most wonderful time of the year over at Hallmark, and they're ready to get us into the holiday spirit with their full Countdown to Christmas schedule.

This year's Countdown to Christmas marks the largest slate of holiday programming ever, kicking off at the end of this month on Saturday, October 27. The schedule cannot be beat with many of the network's favorite stars returning in new TV movies — plus, plenty of that undeniable holiday cheer.

Debbie Gibson Reveals How Real Life Inspired Her Character in Hallmark's 'Wedding of Dreams' (VIDEO)

Debbie Gibson Reveals How Real Life Inspired Her Character in Hallmark's 'Wedding of Dreams' (VIDEO)

She also executive produced and wrote music for the Hallmark movie.

Check out the full schedule below and mark your calendars because Christmas is coming.

Saturday, October 27: Christmas at Pemberley Manor
Stars: Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady

Saturday, November 3: Christmas Joy
Stars: Danielle Panabaker, Matt Long

Sunday, November 4: Road to Christmas
Stars: Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray, Teryl Rothery

Saturday, November 10: It’s Christmas, Eve
Stars: LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes

As interim school superintendent Eve trims budgets, and now shes in her hometown where its personal. Her handsome neighbor Liam is a music teacher and Eve feels his program must be cut. But luckily her friend is married to an IT guy, whos created a website for donations directly to save the Arts program. Launched during the tree lighting ceremony, where Liams students will perform, the website could provide the Christmas miracle the town needs. Already the Universe is cooperating. Eve is back home and she, Liam and his daughter look like they might be celebrating many a future Christmas. Photo: LeAnn Rimes Credit: Copyright 2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ryan Plummer

Sunday, November 11: Christmas in Love
Stars: Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing, Mary-Margaret Humes

Saturday, November 17: Christmas at Graceland
Stars: Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown

Sunday, November 18: Mingle All the Way
Stars: Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty, Lindsay Wagner

Wednesday, November 21: Christmas at the Palace
Stars: Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow

Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the son and former producer of his mothers popular annual Christmas special Julia Wise Lifestyle. When Maggies secret plan to reunite Danny and his two brothers with Julia during the live broadcast in Vermont goes awry, Maggie is reminded that above all, it is the love for family and friends that makes the merriest of Christmas. Photo: Chad Michael Murray, Jessy Schram, Teryl Rothery Credit: ©2018 Crown Media United States LLC/Photographer: Ryan Plummer

Thursday, November 22: Christmas at Grand Valley
Stars: Danica McKellar, Brennan Elliott

Friday, November 23: Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe
Stars: Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny

Saturday, November 24: Christmas Everlasting – HALLMARK HALL OF FAME
Stars: Tatyana Ali, Dondre T. Whitfield, Dennis Haysbert, Patti LaBelle

Sunday, November 25: A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
Stars: Candace Cameron Bure, Luke Macfarlane

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega on Hallmark's 'Love at Sea,' a 'DWTS' Return & 'Big Time Rush' Reunion Chances

Carlos and Alexa PenaVega on Hallmark's 'Love at Sea,' a 'DWTS' Return & 'Big Time Rush' Reunion Chances

Plus, the former child stars talk about their son getting into the acting game and 'Big Time Rush' reunion chances.

Saturday, December 1: Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa
Stars: Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin, Holly Robinson-Peete, Barbara
Niven, Andrew Francis, Ashley Williams

Sunday, December 2: A Majestic Christmas
Stars: Jerrika Hinton, Christian Vincent

Saturday, December 8: Homegrown Christmas
Stars: Lori Loughlin, Victor Webster

Sunday, December 9: Christmas Wonderland
Stars: Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman

Lori Loughlin Shares Why She Loves Being a Hallmark Heroine

Lori Loughlin Shares Why She Loves Being a Hallmark Heroine

The 'Garage Sale Mysteries' star gives us the scoop.

Saturday, December 15: A Gingerbread Romance
Stars: Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Duane Henry

Sunday, December 16: Entertaining Christmas
Stars: Jodie Sweetin, Brendan Fehr

Saturday, December 22: Jingle Around the Clock
Stars: Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy

Sunday, December 23: Christmas Made to Order
Stars: Alexa PenaVega

Susan Lucci on Joining Hallmark & If Erica Kane Will Ever Stop by 'General Hospital'

Susan Lucci on Joining Hallmark & If Erica Kane Will Ever Stop by 'General Hospital'

Plus, she shared her thoughts on 'Devious Maids' abrupt cancellation.

Tuesday, December 25: When Calls the Heart — Christmas 2 Hour Special Event
Stars: Erin Krakow, Lori Loughlin, Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Kevin McGarry

Saturday, December 29: A Midnight Kiss
Stars: Carlos PenaVega

AlertMe