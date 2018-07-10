'The Deuce' Season 2 Poster Includes James Franco's Character

Actor James Franco was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior by five women, according to a report by The Los Angeles Times in January.

In a series of interviews during the winter, Franco maintained his innocence during the ordeal. He told Seth Meyers, "There are people that need to be heard. I have my own side of this story."

Many thought the claims would mean Franco's dismissal from his current HBO series, The Deuce, but surprisingly, it didn't. The network released a statement which read, "We have verified that no complaints about Mr. Franco have come in on The Deuce production," and the series' schedule continued on per usual.

Last week, the 1970s porn business drama released its first Season 2 poster and premiere date (Sept. 9), and curiously, Franco's characters — twins Vincent Martino and Frankie Martino — weren't featured.

Instead, Maggie Gyllenhaal's Candy was front and center in a fur coat and white jumpsuit:

It’s 1978. Punk, disco and porn. The City never sleeps. THE DEUCE season two debuts Sept 9. pic.twitter.com/3gjKcEoOWH — HBO (@HBO) July 9, 2018

The decision raised eyebrows at first... maybe Franco was going to be downgraded into a smaller, supporting role?

But later in the week, HBO released its second teaser poster for Season 2, which featured Franco in classic late '70s costume — long hair and all.

THE DEUCE season two premieres Sept. 9. pic.twitter.com/GsCA4Q7xHR — HBO (@HBO) July 9, 2018

The decision to highlight Candy first could be interpreted as a moment of foreshadowing. Series writer Megan Abbott told TV Insider at Writers Guild Awards in February that her goal is depict the women in the sex industry as strong, leading females.

"The goal was to make all of the women on the show—particularly the ones in the sex work business—have full-bodied personalities and characters and different emotions," she explained.

The Deuce, Season 2 Premiere, September 9, 9/8c, HBO