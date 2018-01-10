James Franco Awkwardly Denies Sexual Misconduct Claims to Stephen Colbert (VIDEO)

On Tuesday night, while making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, James Franco was given the floor to respond to recent sexual harassment and assault claims made against him on Twitter.

The Deuce actor answered Colbert's questions about the tweets, which were spurred by the actor's choice to wear a Time's Up pin—promoting sexual harassment preventio—at Sunday's Golden Globes. "There were some things on Twitter, I haven’t read them. I’ve heard about them," Franco stated to the late night host.

Those tweets were from actresses Violet Paley and Sarah Tither-Kaplan, whose claims include Franco exposing himself, inviting underage girls to his hotel room (on more than one occasion), and exploiting their bodies for his movies.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

A couple weeks ago, James offered me & a few other girls an overdue, annoyed, convenient phone “apology”. I don’t accept, but maybe some other people’s lives would be made easier if he donated all of his earnings from “The Disaster Artist” to @RAINN01. — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 9, 2018

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

The 39-year-old actor also addressed allegations made by actress Ally Sheedy on the same night. Franco directed the Breakfast Club star in an off-Broadway play in 2014, and Sheedy has since insinuated that he's the reason why she left the entertainment industry.

During the Globes, the 55-year-old actress tweeted, "Why is a man hosting? Why is James Franco allowed in? Said too much" and "James Franco just won. Please never ever ask me why I left the film/tv business." She's since deleted both tweets.

"I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy. I have total respect for her. She took the tweet down, I can’t speak for her," Franco told Colbert.

"The others, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for what I’ve done," he continued. "The things I heard are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out because they didn’t have a voice for so long. I don’t want to shut them down in anyway. I think its a good thing and I support it."

"I can’t live if there’s restitution to be made,” he added. "If I’ve done something wrong, I will fix it. I have to. I don’t know what else to do. As far as the bigger issue of how we do it, I really don’t have the answers. I think the point of this whole thing is that we listen. I’m here to listen and learn and change my perspective where it’s off. I’m completely willing and want to."