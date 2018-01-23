'GMA': James Franco's Accusers Claim He Exploited Non-Celebrity Women (VIDEO)

The two women who accused James Franco of exploitation and acting inappropriately sat down for an on-camera interview with Good Morning America and revealed more details about their interactions with the actor. They first called out Franco via Twitter after his Golden Globe win, then three more women came forward in a Los Angeles Times report.

"James abused his power by exploiting the non-celebrity women that he worked with under the guise of giving them opportunities,” Sarah Tither-Kaplan explained to Amy Robach. She also described how uncomfortable she felt in Franco's acting class.

"There were a lot of scenes that were added after we were given the original scripts that I felt I wished I had more time to consider them or understand the artistic value of them...sex scenes, nude scenes, yes, a lot of the time they seemed gratuitous and exploitative," she said.

Violet Paley alleges Franco pressured her into performing oral sex on him while in a car on a date, but then admits she continued to date him. "He kind of like pushed my head down and was like saying, 'come on,'" she detailed, then added, "I am regretful. I was young, he was a celebrity that I looked up to."

Robach asked the women what they want to see happen to Franco. Tither-Kaplan said if Franco really wants to change and learn from this controversy then he should provide diverse roles and new opportunities for women. "He’s not unforgivable, at least not for me," she said.

Meanwhile, Paley asked Franco to "please just apologize."

Franco's reps claim the women's accusations are not accurate, and Franco has publicly denied the accusations. The actor said during an appearance on Late Show with Stephen Colbert, "The things that I heard that were on Twitter are not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice." He continued, "In my life, I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I've done. I have to do that to maintain my well-being. I do it — whenever I know that there is something wrong or needs to be changed, I make it a point to do it."

But Franco may already be feeling the fallout from Hollywood. On Tuesday morning, the Oscar nominations were announced and Franco's name was not included in the Best Actor category. Before the scandal, it was believed he would be nominated for his role in The Disaster Artist.