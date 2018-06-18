MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: The Complete List of Winners
The Emmys might be TV's biggest night and the Oscars celebrate the biggest movies of the year, but the MTV Movie & TV Awards are definitely the most fun celebration of both!
The 2018 nominees are being honored on Monday, June 18, and on the TV front, Stranger Things has a head start with a whopping six nominations. Other television nominees include: The CW's Riverdale, HBO's hit Game of Thrones, Netflix darling 13 Reasons Why, and Freeform's black-ish spinoff grown-ish.
For movies, Marvel films like Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War dominate, while Girls Trip, Baby Driver, and others are not far behind. And speaking of Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish is emceeing the night, so you know it'll be outrageous!
So who came out on top? Follow along with us as we update the winners live. As the awards are given, we will note who won below. Stay tuned!
Scene Stealer
Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip
Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things
WINNER: Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale
Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok
Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther
Most Frightened Performance
Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation
Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place
Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT
Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror
WINNER: Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things
Best Hero
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther
Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones
Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman
Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash
Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Best Kiss
Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)
WINNER: Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)
Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)
Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)
Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)
Best Comedic Performance
Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
WINNER: Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip
Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek
Kate McKinnon – SNL
Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty
Best Reality Series
WINNER: The Kardashians (E!)
Love & Hip Hop (VH1)
Real Housewives (Bravo)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)
Best Villain
Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War
Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
WINNER: Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther
Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion
Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT
Best Fight
Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)
Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen(Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)
Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)
WINNER: Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers
Best On-Screen Team
Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)
WINNER: IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)
Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe(Aech)
Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)
Best Performance in a Show
WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why
Issa Rae – Insecure
Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones
Best Performance in a Movie
WINNER: Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther
Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name
Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver
Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Best Show
13 Reasons Why (Netflix)
Game of Thrones (HBO)
grown-ish (Freeform)
Riverdale (The CW)
WINNER: Stranger Things (Netflix)
Best Music Documentary
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story (Fox)
Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated (YouTube)
WINNER: Gaga: Five Foot Two (Netflix)
Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44” (Tidal)
The Defiant Ones (HBO)
Best Movie
Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
WINNER: Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)
Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)
IT (New Line Cinema)
Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)
