MTV Movie & TV Awards 2018: The Complete List of Winners

The Emmys might be TV's biggest night and the Oscars celebrate the biggest movies of the year, but the MTV Movie & TV Awards are definitely the most fun celebration of both!

The 2018 nominees are being honored on Monday, June 18, and on the TV front, Stranger Things has a head start with a whopping six nominations. Other television nominees include: The CW's Riverdale, HBO's hit Game of Thrones, Netflix darling 13 Reasons Why, and Freeform's black-ish spinoff grown-ish.

For movies, Marvel films like Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, and Avengers: Infinity War dominate, while Girls Trip, Baby Driver, and others are not far behind. And speaking of Girls Trip, Tiffany Haddish is emceeing the night, so you know it'll be outrageous!

So who came out on top? Follow along with us as we update the winners live. As the awards are given, we will note who won below. Stay tuned!

Scene Stealer

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

WINNER: Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

Most Frightened Performance

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror

WINNER: Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

Best Hero

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best Kiss

Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

WINNER: Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Best Comedic Performance

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

WINNER: Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

Best Reality Series

WINNER: The Kardashians (E!)

Love & Hip Hop (VH1)

Real Housewives (Bravo)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

Best Villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

Best Fight

Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen(Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

WINNER: Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Best On-Screen Team

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

WINNER: IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe(Aech)

Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

Best Performance in a Show

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

Best Performance in a Movie

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

Best Show

13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

grown-ish (Freeform)

Riverdale (The CW)

WINNER: Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Music Documentary

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story (Fox)

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated (YouTube)

WINNER: Gaga: Five Foot Two (Netflix)

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44” (Tidal)

The Defiant Ones (HBO)

Best Movie

Avengers: Infinity War (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

WINNER: Black Panther (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Girls Trip (Universal Pictures)

IT (New Line Cinema)

Wonder Woman (Warner Bros. Pictures)