2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards: See All the Winners

Pedro Pascal accepts Best Show at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards
No one actually showed up to the this year’s Movie & TV Awards — producers swapped the live event for a clip show amid the WGA strike — but MTV nevertheless announced this year’s Golden Popcorn recipients on Sunday, May 7.

The Last of Us won big, with Pedro Pascal juggling three trophies in one of his pre-taped acceptance speeches, and Drew Barrymore took home a trophy of her own, just days after pulling out as host of this year’s award show.

Here are all the nominees and winners:

Best Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Nope
Scream VI
Smile
Top Gun: Maverick

Best Show

Stranger Things
The Last of Us
The White Lotus
Wednesday
Wolf Pack
Yellowstone
Yellowjackets

Best Performance in a Movie

Austin Butler — Elvis
Florence Pugh — Don’t Worry Darling
KeKe Palmer — Nope
Michael B. Jordan — Creed III
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance in a Show

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Christina Ricci — Yellowjackets
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
Selena Gomez — Only Murders in the Building

Best Hero

Diego Luna — Andor
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Paul Rudd — Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Pedro Pascal — The Last Of Us
Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Harry Styles — Don’t Worry Darling
Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
M3GAN — M3GAN
The Bear — Cocaine Bear

Best Kiss

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux — The Last Of Us
Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman
Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks
Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & The Six
Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedic Performance

Adam Sandler — Murder Mystery 2
Dylan O’Brien — Not Okay
Jennifer Coolidge — Shotgun Wedding
KeKe Palmer — Nope
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary

Breakthrough Performance

Bad Bunny — Bullet Train
Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us
Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs. Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — Bullet Train
Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Scream VI
Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — Stranger Things
Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. Everyone — John Wick 4
Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor

Most Frightened Performance

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Jesse Tyler Ferguson — Cocaine Bear
Justin Long — Barbarian
Rachel Sennott — Bodies Bodies Bodies
Sosie Bacon — Smile

Best Duo

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke — Do Revenge
Jenna Ortega + Thing — Wednesday
Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last Of Us
Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò — The White Lotus
Tom Cruise + Miles Teller — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Kick-Ass Cast

Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outer Banks
Stranger Things
Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best Song

Demi Lovato — “Still Alive” (Scream VI)
Doja Cat — “Vegas” (Elvis)
Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)
OneRepublic — “I Ain’t Worried” (Top Gun: Maverick)
Rihanna — “Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
Taylor Swift — “Carolina” (Where The Crawdads Sing)

Best Docu-Reality Series

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
The Kardashians
Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore
Big Brother
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
The Challenge: USA
The Traitors

Best Host

Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show
Joel Madden — Ink Master
Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer
RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly Clarkson Show

Best Reality On-Screen Team

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies
RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race
Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules
Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Best Music Documentary

Halftime
Love, Lizzo
Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
Sheryl
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Best Musical Moment

“Big Boys” in Saturday Night Live
“Body” in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law
“Come Back Home” in Purple Hearts
“Goo Goo Muck” in Wednesday
“I Will Survive” (Bachelorette Party) in Ginny & Georgia
Jack’s Tap Dance in Don’t Worry Darling
“Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)” in Daisy Jones & The Six
“Long, Long Time” (Bill & Frank Play Piano) in The Last of Us
“Naatu Naatu” in RRR
“Revolting Children” in Matilda the Musical
“Running Up That Hill” in Stranger Things
“Simon’s Song” in Young Royals
“This Love (Taylor’s Version)” in The Summer I Turned Pretty
“Titanium” in M3GAN
“Trouble” in Elvis
“You Should See Me in a Crown” in The School for Good and Evil

Comedic Genius Award

Jennifer Coolidge

