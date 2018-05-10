Chris Pratt to Receive Generation Award at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Former TV funnyman and current blockbuster movie star Chris Pratt is going to receive this year's Generation Award from MTV.

Given out at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Generation Award is bestowed to an actor or actress for their contribution to film and TV. Pratt is not a surprising choice since he just appeared in the biggest movie of the year so far — Avengers: Infinity War.

Besides appearing in films like Jurassic World and the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, fans have loved his turn as Star Lord (a.k.a. Peter Quill) in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films, a character he reprised in Infinity War. Pratt also voiced the lead character in the animated Lego Movie.

TV enthusiasts will remember him best for his role as the not-so-smart but lovable teddy bear-type, Andy Dwyer on NBC's former hit Parks and Recreation in which he starred alongside Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Aziz Ansari, Retta and Jim O'Heir.

Among some of the former recipients of the Generation Award are the cast of Fast & Furious franchise, Reese Witherspoon, Ben Stiller, Johnny Depp, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr., Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Mike Myers, Jim Carrey, and Adam Sandler.

2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Monday, June 18, 9/8c, MTV