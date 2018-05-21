'Riverdale' Cast on Season 3: More Choni, Archie in Jail & Lots of Singing (VIDEO)

We won't know until the fall if the recently-arrested Archie Andrews will be going to jail on Riverdale, but his portrayer KJ Apa is totally on-board for a trip behind bars.

The actor revealed to TV Insider at The CW Upfront in New York City at he'd love to see his character go even darker in Season 3. "I want him to join a gang or something in jail," he quipped.

Meanwhile, Camila Mendes thinks it would be interesting if her character Veronica and Archie broke up and Lili Reinhart just wants to see Betty "happy" and for her to "rekindle her friendship with Veronica" because "I think they drifted apart in Season 2."

But what will get fans get another musical episode? And is there more Choni (Toni and Cheryl) in store? Watch the clip below for some big scoop from the the cast:

