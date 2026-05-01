HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Honors Late Family Friend on First Anniversary of His Death

What To Know Jenny Marrs honored the first anniversary of her late family friend Bob’s passing with an emotional social media tribute.

She shared personal memories of Bob, including how he encouraged others to “live and love well.”

The Marrs family experienced multiple losses over the past year, including the deaths of Bob’s wife, Jill, several family members, and cherished animals.

Nearly one month after celebrating her 21st wedding anniversary with Dave Marrs, Jenny Marrs took to social media to commemorate a heartbreaking anniversary.

In a Thursday, April 30, Instagram post, Jenny paid tribute to the couple’s late friend, Bob, on the first anniversary of his death. “My body remembered before I looked at the date on the calendar,” she wrote. “It was one year ago, I was getting ready for the day when my phone rang and I saw [his wife] Jill’s name on the screen. I assumed she was calling about the land they were purchasing in South Africa. I answered expectantly – my voice hopeful and excited for her and Bob. A dream fulfilled after all these years!”

Jenny said she was brought to her knees by the news that Bob had “passed peacefully in his sleep.” She added, “Dave walked into the room, phone in hand, announcing he was texting Bob to see if they closed on the property. As soon as he glanced up and saw me, he knew something was deeply wrong.”

Jenny recalled having to step “into an empty bedroom between takes to sit on the floor and weep” while filming Fixer to Fabulous that day. She also questioned whether or not to still host her and Dave’s 20th anniversary party a few days later, but ultimately decided to celebrate “hope despite circumstances.”

She continued, “We went on to finish Mr. Bob’s cabin as a family later that summer. Appropriately, the rain poured down as we prayed through the cabin, inscribing scripture on the walls. If you’re reading this and facing something in your life that seems crazy – like buying property in South Africa in your 70’s – can I encourage you to take our beloved Mr. Bob’s advice? He told me countless times, ‘Jen, my name’s already written in the book. I can’t control my beginning or my end. Only God can. My job in the in-between is to simply live and love well.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

Jenny concluded her emotional tribute by writing, “So much is out of our control and that’s okay. The people in our path, the choices we make, the adventures we say ‘yes’ to, the daily faithfulness… that’s all within our grasp and we can choose to do it all with grace, kindness and love. Let’s choose to live and love well today in honor of my unlikely and dearly missed friend.”

Bob’s death was one of several losses Jenny, Dave, and their family experienced last year. “I will forever miss looking out the kitchen window to see Bob driving over in the tractor to deliver more hay to the pasture (we never asked him to – he just saw the hay was low and he took care of it for us),” Jenny wrote via Instagram in May 2025. “I’ll miss he and Jill popping over on ‘the buggy’ to join us for dinner or to sit and laugh in the driveway on summer nights. I’ll miss his text reminders about an upcoming livestock auction. I’ll miss his laugh most of all.”

That September, Jenny broke the news that Bob’s wife, Jill, had passed away. “I know she is no longer in pain and I’m grateful for the promise of Peace for eternity,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “She and Bob are smiling big together, again. Rest in peace, my friend. I’ll miss you down here.

Jenny and Dave’s other 2025 losses included the deaths of a beloved farm animal, their dog, Dave’s mother, and Jenny’s grandmother. Earlier this year, the couple and their family also experienced the loss of their sheep and her newborn lambs, as well as a friend featured on Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano.