Jenny Marrs and Dave Marrs celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary by renewing their wedding vows. They first came up with the idea to hold a 20th anniversary celebration in 2023 and waited two years to put it into effect.

Jenny shared a video clip of the renewal, which included the quote “You’re surrounded by your legacy.” All five of the couple’s children joined them in front of the room to honor this. “This moment was, for me, the most sacred and special part of our vow renewal ceremony and I’ll forever treasure this memory.”

Just days before the renewal, the Marr’s “unexpectedly lost someone very dear to [their] family,” according to Jenny. She said she “considered rescheduling” the surprise celebration, but chose to keep it because God “knew we could hold it all – sorrow and joy.”

“We remembered the two giddy kids who vowed to love one another through both the hard and happy times twenty years ago,” she continued. “We remembered all that God has done for us and through us over the past two decades. We remembered His immense blessings and we renewed our sacred vows from a place of gratitude for time-weathered and life-tested steadfast love. And, we celebrated. We laughed with and hugged our people. We looked around at our tribe and thanked them for walking alongside us in this life.”

To conclude her message, she added, “This life can be so hard and so beautiful and I wouldn’t want to do it with anyone other than Dave Marrs by my side.

In July 2023, the Marrs family visited Paris, including the spot where Dave proposed to Jenny 19 years earlier. On the trip, he surprised her with a new wedding band with help from their daughter Charlotte. It was on this trip that the 20th anniversary plans began to shape.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

“[Charlotte] asked if we can have another wedding so she can be the flower girl because it has apparently ‘always been her dream to be a flower girl,'” Jenny explained at the time. “So, yes. We will have another celebration on our 20th anniversary of saying yes to this life together.”