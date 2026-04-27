HGTV’s Jenny & Dave Marrs Reveal How Long It Takes to Film ‘Fixer to Fabulous’

What To Know Jenny and Dave Marrs revealed how long it takes to film an episode of Fixer to Fabulous.

The couple also shared news about the future of their HGTV series.

Jenny and Dave recently celebrated several anniversaries and announced exciting summer activities.

Jenny and Dave Marrs are breaking down what really goes into filming a season of an HGTV show.

The couple took to Instagram on Friday, April 24, to do a “Friday Q&A” with fans. “Today’s question is, ‘How long does it take to film an episode of Fixer to Fabulous?'” Jenny asked in the clip, to which Dave jokingly replied, “Way too long.”

He went on to share, “The real answer [is] for every 43-minute episode, we film about 120 hours of footage. It’s a lot. Our projects, we usually do three to four at a time.” Jenny, for her part, noted that they currently have five renovation projects in the works.”

Dave continued, “They usually take about eight to 10 weeks each. So, we’ll start one block, finish it, start another block, finish it. We start filming around February, and we finish around December. It’s great.”

Fixer to Fabulous debuted on HGTV in 2019 and wrapped up its most recent seventh season back in February. The show follows Jenny and Dave as they transform houses in their Arkansas hometown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dave & Jenny Marrs (@daveandjennymarrs)

Jenny and Dave asked fans to share more of their questions about the show in the post’s comments. One person wrote, “Are u going to do another season?” The couple replied, “Yes, we have been diligently working on the new season.”

While fans flooded the comments section with questions — from how clients on the show are selected to Jenny’s on-screen wardrobe — they will have to wait a little longer for answers. “A huge thank you for your participation in our Q&A session!” Jenny and Dave’s Instagram account replied to several users. “We’re super excited to dive into the selected questions and will be sharing the answers next week. Stay tuned for the big reveal!”

In addition to working on their latest renovation projects, Jenny and Dave recently celebrated accomplishments in their personal and professional lives. Earlier this month, the spouses celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary and the first anniversary of their store, Marrs on Main, opening.

On April 14, Jenny announced via Instagram that fans can sign up to attend her and Dave’s Berry Bloom Dinner at their blueberry farm, The Berry Farm, this summer. “This will be a private dinner in the fields with us where we can connect and share the heart and mission behind The Berry Farm,” she explained. “We believe the intimacy of the table is where best connection and conversations take place. This is how we change the world, together!”

To attend, fans can make a $5,000 donation to The Marrs Fund. “We hope you’ll consider joining us as a Berry Farm partner or simply to pick berries with your family this June!” she added.

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 8, TBA, HGTV