HGTV’s Jenny Marrs Announces Exciting Opportunity for ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Fans

What To Know Jenny Marrs announced special events happening at her and Dave Marrs’ The Berry Farm this summer.

One of those includes The Berry Bloom Dinner, which will raise funds to support vulnerable children and teens in Zimbabwe.

Fans can score tickets to the event, as well as exclusive experiences with Jenny and Dave, by making a charitable donation.

With Fixer to Fabulous Season 7 in the books, Jenny Marrs is turning her focus to some exciting summertime events.

“Eleven years ago, we founded The Berry Farm with a dual purpose: to offer Northwest Arkansas families fresh, organically-grown blueberries while also creating opportunities for trade skills and agricultural training for orphaned and vulnerable teenagers in rural Zimbabwe,” Marrs wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 14. “In partnership with Help One Now and our local leaders in Zimbabwe, our farm provides resources to train and empower teenagers and young adults transition into adulthood with the skills they need to succeed.”

Marrs went on to reveal that this summer, The Berry Farm’s field will once again open up for “a u-pick experience that allows visitors and friends to enjoy our fields and blueberries.” Additionally, the HGTV star announced that she and her husband, Dave Marrs, will be hosting “a special, intimate dining event for our 2026 partners – The Berry Bloom Dinner.”

Explaining the event, she wrote, “This will be a private dinner in the fields with us, where we can connect and share the heart and mission behind The Berry Farm. We believe the intimacy of the table is where [the] best connections and conversations take place. This is how we change the world, together!”

Jenny concluded her post by telling her followers, “We hope you’ll consider joining us as a Berry Farm partner or simply to pick berries with your family this June!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

Fans shared their excitement for the events in the post’s comments. “The Berry Farm has created a huge impact in Zim!!!!” one person wrote. Another added, “You are great!!” Dave and Jenny’s joint Instagram account replied to the comment, writing, “So kind! Many thanks!”

Someone else shared, “Oh we need to bring our kids. They love blueberries AND picking their own fruit!” In response, Dave and Jenny’s joint Instagram page wrote, “That is absolutely wonderful news! We would be delighted if you could visit.”

According to The Berry Bloom Dinner’s fundraising page, the event will take place on Friday, May 1. “This exclusive evening offers sponsors an opportunity to connect with the heart and mission behind The Berry Farm while embracing the beauty of nature, savoring a farm-to-table meal, and supporting cherished initiatives,” Dave and Jenny wrote.

Fans can become a Berry Bloom Partner by donating $5,000 to The Marrs Fund. Included with the donation are two VIP tickets to The Berry Bloom Dinner, the chance to go fly fishing with Dave or shopping with Jenny the day of the dinner, promotion for a person’s business across the couple’s social media channels, and a dedicated sign on The Berry Farm.

Jenny and Dave’s latest project comes shortly after they celebrated the first anniversary of their store, Marrs on the Main, opening in Bentonville, Arkansas. “I never would have dreamt this up and continue to pray that Marrs on Main is a beacon of light for our community and a welcoming place where everyone leaves feeling a little brighter for having been here,” Jenny captioned a Thursday, April 9, Instagram post. “May the beauty created by artisans and artists here shine brightly into the world.