What To Know Ghosts star Asher Grodman breaks down Trevor’s hero move to save Sam and Jay’s business from Tad’s bad restaurant idea.

Plus, the star weighs in on whether the pantless spirit would be buddies with the disgraced former mayor.

Ghosts continues to put the financial fate of Woodstone in Trevor’s (Asher Grodman) hands as the latest episode, “Under New Management,” gave him the opportunity to help save Sam (Rose McIver) and Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) from having their hard work decimated by a new business partner, Tad (Justin Kirk). Warning: Spoilers for Ghosts Season 5 Episode 18 ahead!

Tad went from being the local mayor to a full-time participant in Woodstone’s business after disgrace made him back away from political responsibilities. But as a fifty-five percent owner, he holds the sway when it comes to decision-making, which makes things awkward for Sam and Jay when he decides to transform Mahesh into a “breastaurant” in the vein of Hooters.

But the business move hinges on Tad’s use of the name Mountains of the Valley, and this is where Trevor comes in because he’d previously registered the domain online, and it was in his hands whether or not he’d sell it to Tad, giving him the green light to go ahead with the business plan. At first, Sam is relieved, thinking Trevor will refuse to sell, in favor of adhering to her and Jay’s wishes for their business, but uneasiness settles in when Trevor informs her that he’ll have to think about it.

“I do think that these two guys would have had a lot of fun together,” Grodman admits of Trevor and Tad’s similarities in ideas. “There’s always multiple layers to Tad, which I think Trevor is a similar kind of thing. You’re never quite sure what these guys are up to, and I think there’s something fun and kind of subversive about Tad that Trevor certainly shares.”

When it comes to sincerity, though, Grodman says, “I think Trevor probably has a sincerity that we haven’t had the chance to see in Tad yet, and Justin Kirk is just kind of mesmerizing to watch.”

As for Trevor’s indecisiveness surrounding the restaurant, Grodman defends his pantless ghost, “I think there’s a larger kind of existential human thing about grappling with mortality.” As the actor has said in the past, Trevor’s the closest any of the ghosts in Woodstone has been to life, and that proximity is ever-present in his mind.

Still, Trevor’s floating of going in with Tad on the “breastaurant” is partially about legacy, thinking a franchise like Mountains of the Valley could live longer than Sam and Jay ever would. Still, is it the most lucrative business in today’s world? Probably not. “If we’re concerned for Trevor’s financial viability, we should probably let him know,” Grodman admits.

When Trevor overhears a conversation Jay has with his father on the phone, talking about having to change the name of the restaurant for the new idea, shifted the spirit’s perspective. “The Jay conversation with his dad would, of course, affect Trevor,” Grodman notes. “I think it was a big piece in the decision that he eventually makes.”

The decision Trevor makes is not to sell the domain in an attempt to keep Tad from moving forward with the “breastaurant” concept. When looking back on the season, we can’t help but wonder if Trevor realizes how much his actions have impacted Sam and Jay’s financial situation, and Grodman counters, “You could argue that Trevor’s been floating these people for a long time. He has been lifting the dead weight. You could argue that maybe you shouldn’t stake your financial future on a pantless ghost with impulse control issues.” And it’s certainly a point well made.

Will Trevor’s effort to help Sam and Jay pay off? Or will Tad hold strong to the restaurant concept? Stay tuned as Season 5 of Ghosts continues, and let us know what you thought of the latest episode in the comments section below.

Ghosts, Season 5, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, CBS