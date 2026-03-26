Jenny & Dave Marrs Mourn Loss of Former ‘Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano’ Guest

What To Know Jenny and Dave Marrs are mourning the passing of a coppersmith they befriended.

Cesare Mazzetti was supposed to be featured on HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano, but his scene was ultimately cut.

Cesare left a lasting impact on the Marrs family and his Montepulciano community through his craftsmanship and kindness.

Jenny and Dave Marrs are mourning one of their most beloved Fixer to Fabulous guests whose appearance never made it to air.

The couple traveled to Italy to renovate a grand villa for their longtime friends on the HGTV series Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano, which aired in 2024. The show saw Jenny and Dave meet with many local artisans and craftsmen, including a coppersmith named Cesare, who recently passed away. Jenny honored his memory via Instagram on Wednesday, March 25, by sharing his deleted scene from Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano.

“We spent several hours in the workshop with Cesare that day. Charlotte still has the ☀️on copper he gifted her hanging on the wall in her room,” Jenny wrote. “I could have listened to his stories for hours longer, and Dave certainly loved watching the master artisan work.”

Jenny said she and her family would pass by Cesare “during his evening stroll” over the years, adding that they would greet him and he would “tip his hat in response.” She shared, “There, on the streets of his beloved town of Montepulciano, where he was known by everyone, he had faithfully worked as a coppersmith and as a barrel maker for the famed Bravìo delle Botti race, impacting generations through his work.”

She concluded the post by writing, “His steady presence will be missed by our family and so many others. Rest in Peace, Cesare Mazzetti. 🙏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

Fans offered their condolences in the post’s comments. “Thank you for this beautiful tribute, he will be missed 😢❤️,” one user wrote. Another added, “We will miss Cesare so much💔, thank you for remembering him in such a beautiful way ☺️.”

Someone else shared, “What a kind gentleman, sweet soul, talented man 😔😢 so very sorry 🙏🏻 How kind of you to search for him & his art! Love that. ❤️❤️.” A different person posted, “You were so blessed to have met such an incredible man! Prayers for his family🙏🏻.” A separate user commented, “Awww he was so full of life! He had us all laughing when we costed his shop. I bought a copper cup and bracelet from his sweet wife and daughter. 😢RIP.”

In the deleted show clip, Jenny, Dave, and their youngest daughter, Charlotte, visited Cesare’s shop after admitting one of his copper pots. According to Jenny, Cesare’s shop has been in his family for 150 years, and he got his start at the age of 7. The group watched Cesare at work, and Charlotte left the experience with a piece of copper stamped with a sun design. (The couple also shares twins Nathan and Ben, daughter Sylvie, and son Luke.)

Jenny originally shared the deleted scene via Instagram in April 2024. “Meeting him, hearing his story, and watching his work was incredibly special for us,” she wrote at the time. “Unfortunately, this scene was deleted (due to time), but it’s worth sharing because Cesare’s work is incredible and should be shared with the world!”

News of Cesare’s marks the latest loss for the Marrs family. Last year, the family of five mourned the deaths of one of their farm animals, their dog, two family friends, Dave’s mother, and Jenny’s grandmother. Last month, their beloved sheep, BaaBaa, died after unexpectedly giving birth to quadruplets.

On the flip side, the family has found joy in welcoming several new animals this year, including a puppy named Sally-Sue, a brood of baby chicks, and two rescue lambs.