What To Know The American Idol Top 7 will all be singing Taylor Swift songs during the April 27 episode.

Many fans are wondering whether Swift herself will be part of the show as a guest judge or mentor.

The artists will also be singing songs from California’s biggest artists during the live show.

The American Idol Live Shows will continue on April 27 with the Top 7 hitting the stage to sing for America’s votes once again. For the first time this season, the contestants will give two performances.

According to a logline for the episode, “The Top 7 celebrate Taylor Swift‘s chart-topping hits and defining eras as America votes live to reveal the Top 5.” The finalists will also “perform songs from California’s biggest artists.”

This will be the first time with a Taylor Swift theme night in American Idol history. But will Swift herself be in attendance to help mentor or guest judge the contestants?

No, Swift is not confirmed to be part of the live episode (she may be a little bit busy planning her wedding to Travis Kelce at the moment, after all). Nikki Glaser will actually be joining Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan at the judges’ table, and since she’s a Swiftie herself, she’s the perfect person to step in!

After Kyndal Inskeep and Lucas Leon’s eliminations on April 20, the Top 7 artists left in the competition are: Hannah Harper, Keyla Richardson, Brooks Rosser, Braden Rumfelt, Jordan McCullough, Daniel Stallworth, and Chris Tungseth. The two with the lowest amount of votes at the end of the April 27 episode will be eliminated, leaving just five moving forward.

Because Kyndal had the most Instagram followers of all the Top 9 contestants, her elimination came as a bit of a shock, considering fans are the ones voting for their favorites at this point in the competition. It had been a rough two weeks for the Nashville artist, though, as she was admittedly disappointed in her Top 12 performance and then lost her voice during the Top 11.

Although she had a bit of a redemption moment in the Top 9, it wasn’t enough to secure her the votes to stay, proving that anything can happen at this crucial point in the show.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC