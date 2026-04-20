What To Know Braden Rumfelt is a contestant on Season 24 of American Idol.

He opened up about how much goes into preparing for the weekly performances and said a “misconception” about the show is that finalists “just show up.”

Rumfelt said being on American Idol is like “a full-time job.”

American Idol Season 24 contestant Braden Rumfelt is clearing up a “common misconception” that viewers have about the show. Ahead of his Top 9 performance on April 20, Braden posted a video explaining how much goes into preparing for the weekly live shows on American Idol.

He said that the most common misconception is that “finalists just show up on show days,” which he insisted “could not be further from the truth.” Braden compared American Idol to working a “full-time job,” noting that he and the other contestants are on set “at the buttcrack of dawn” to start working.

“Vocal coach, run through the words, we got dry blocks, we got a dress rehearsal, we have to go to the dressing rooms and stuff and get fitted for all the clothes, meeting with creative, talking about what the background is going to look,” he listed. “The song … usually we spend hours and hours on the song.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Braden Rumfelt (@bradenrumfelt)

Braden reiterated that “a lot more goes into it than people think,” including “choreography, getting the lights and stuff put together and them showing us that kind of thing.” He concluded his video by thanking his fans for voting him through this far.

Braden is a former athlete whose college baseball career was sidelined after he had to have two surgeries on his legs. He turned to singing to get through his recovery and didn’t have much experience performing in front of large crowds before he came to American Idol.

With just nine artists left in the competition, the finale is fast approaching. On the April 20 episode, the Top 9 will perform Disney songs, and the two singers with the lowest amount of viewer votes at the end of the night will be eliminated.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC