Just nine contestants are left on Season 24 of American Idol. The April 13 episode featured two more eliminations, with the remaining singers, including Daniel Stallworth, moving forward to Disney Night.

On April 20, Daniel and the rest of the Top 9 will hit the stage to perform Disney classics, and two more eliminations will be made. Right now, Daniel falls in the middle of the pack when it comes to social media followers and online views of his performances, so he’ll have to continue digging deep if he wants to continue in the competition.

Scroll down to learn more about the aspiring artist.

Who is Daniel Stallworth?

Although Daniel is pursuing a professional music career, he is also an elementary school music teacher. Daniel teaches at River Pines Elementary School in Houston, Texas. His students range from pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.

He previously taught in the Claiborne County School District in Mississippi before relocating to Texas.

Daniel’s love of music began because of his father, who worked as a pastor at Good Hope Baptist Church. Per Daniel’s Instagram bio, he is a “preacher,” and he has several videos on his page of himself singing in church.

Where did Daniel Stallworth go to college?

Daniel is a graduate of Alcorn State University in Alcorn, Mississippi. He attended the college for four years before graduating in 2021. He has a Bachelor of Arts in music from the school.

“Alcorn is a family-oriented institution, and I felt the love during my first visit,” Daniel said in an interview. He was a member and director of the ASU Gospel Choir while a student, as well.

Where is Daniel Stallworth from?

Although Daniel lives in Texas now, he is originally from Mississippi. His family still lives in Moss Point, Mississippi. Daniel relocated to Texas just months before auditioning for American Idol.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC