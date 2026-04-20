‘Marshals’ Ratings: How Is ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Doing at CBS?

What To Know Marshals, a Yellowstone spinoff starring Luke Grimes, premiered on CBS to 20.6 million multiplatform viewers within seven days, making it the most-watched network original series premiere since 2017 without a football lead-in.

In the 28 days after its premiere, Marshals became the most-watched broadcast TV show between live and streaming audiences.

Six CBS TV shows make the Top 20 most-watched shows in this window of time.

Marshals was renewed for Season 2 after airing just two episodes on CBS, so it should be no surprise that its ratings are high. What may surprise you, however, is the fact that it was the most-watched show on TV after Stranger Things in the 28 days after the premiere.

Marshals, a spinoff of Yellowstone, debuted on Sunday, March 1, on CBS. The series stars Luke Grimes, reprising his role as Kayce Dutton, among other Yellowstone returning stars and new stars.

The Marshals series premiere (March 1 from 8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) was watched by 20.6 million multiplatform viewers within seven days, marking the most-watched network original series premiere without a football lead-in since 2017’s Young Sheldon series premiere, according to Nielsen data shared by CBS. That early viewership data reflected only the original March 1 premiere, which aired on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, and does not include any encore airings.

In season-to-date live plus 28-day multiplatform viewership, CBS series make up six of the top 20 most-watched series among all broadcast and streaming competition — more than any broadcast competitor, according to Nielsen data. These rankings measure the premieres of Marshals, CIA, and Survivor 50, as well as the midseason returns of other CBS series’ original episodes (9/14/2025-3/1/2026).

Marshals is the most-watched broadcast TV show among all networks, with 26.5 million viewers. For comparison, Stranger Things, per the recent data, had 30.6 million viewers, and Netflix’s His & Hers landed in third place with 24.2 million viewers. See the Top 20 in the chart above.

Of those 20, CBS/Paramount+ has six spots. Marshals is first, followed by Tracker, CIA, Matlock, Sheriff Country, and Ghosts. ABC is the only other broadcast network that made it into the Top 20. The rest of the slots are occupied by streaming services (mostly Netflix).

Marshals is being moved up to a fall 2026 premiere instead of midseason for Season 2. Its viewership explains why.

Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS