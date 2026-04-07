What To Know Kyndal Inskeep performed “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls for the Top 12 on American Idol.

She told TV Insider that she wasn’t thrilled with her latest live performance.

Kyndal was voted through to the Top 11 at the end of the show.

Not only did Kyndal Inskeep guess wrong – twice – on which American Idol judge selected the song “Iris” for her to sing during the Judges’ Song Contest, but she also didn’t think she did a terrific job performing the Goo Goo Dolls hit.

“Yeah, not my favorite performance I’ve ever done in my life at all,” she told TV Insider and a small group of reporters after the live show.

“I think with every week, you feel the need to not want to let anybody down,” Kyndal elaborated. “You’ve attained all these people in your corner throughout the whole season. And at this point, there’s a lot of intensity. I feel that with every week, you just have to lock in.”

Plus, Kyndal, like the other Top 12 contestants, had to choose from a selection of three songs each, which were provided by the judges from an era in which she lived as a mere toddler. “This was a judges’ pick,” she said. “So, it’s not like I know this song [like] the back of my hand.”

The singer said that she was happy to learn her fate sooner rather than later when host Ryan Seacrest announced the names of the singers advancing to next week.

“We all want to come out here and we want to give the most breathtaking performance that sounds the same as we might do in our bathroom or one that we post on our Instagram or in our bedrooms,” Kyndal shared. “[We want] to just delete the noise outside and really zone in. It’s really hard.”

Idol, Kyndal noted, doesn’t use autotune. “What people are hearing is actual raw vocals,” she explained.

But while it wasn’t Kyndal’s favorite performance, she is focusing on the future. “I’m ready to bring it next week and I’m really grateful for the opportunity to do so,” she enthused.

One aspect to her Idol journey that Kyndal has mastered is post-song interviews with Seacrest.“You also always seem so comfortable on stage, and relaxed,” Seacrest complimented her, to which she replied. “I seem comfortable? Goodness…um, yeah. Yes. We’re going to go with that.”

American Idol, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC