AMERICAN IDOL - “912 (Rock & Roll Hall of Fame)” - The Top 11 perform iconic hits from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees as America votes live for the Top 9. Inductees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2026 ceremony are revealed. MONDAY, APRIL 13 (8:00-110:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Eric McCandless) KYNDAL INSKEEP

What To Know Kyndal Inskeep dealt with vocal issues ahead of her Top 11 performance on American Idol.

She spoke to TV Insider and other media outlets about Carrie Underwood’s critique of her rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.”

Despite her struggles, Kyndal was voted through to the Top 9 and will perform again next week.

In her pre-performance video package on American Idol this week, Kyndal Inskeep confessed that the previous week was far from her favorite. Alas, the Top 9 Idol contestant went two-for-two, as she appeared to struggle towards the end of her rendition of the Janis Joplin hit “Piece of My Heart”on Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Week.

“You gave up on yourself towards the end,” judge Carrie Underwood observed after Kyndal’s performance, before hastening to add, “Your voice is amazing.”

Underwood’s fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie concurred, with Bryan noting, “We all have our rough voice weeks.” Both Bryan and Richie uplifted Kyndal’s spirits by telling her she had picked the right song, even though it wasn’t the option guest mentor Pat Benatar selected for her.

TV Insider was among a small group of reporters who caught up with Kyndal and the other Top 9 finalists after the show. We asked her about being so frank in her pre-performance video packages and in conversations with the judges, during which she doesn’t try to hide the realities of having an off week.

“That’s a huge part of my artistry,” Kyndal confirms. “I’m always going to be 100% honest and real and raw with wherever I am. That’s definitely a way that America can get to know me better. And that’s what I promote, you know? That’s what I promote as an artist, as well, with my music, my songs.”

Like most (all?) of the Idol contenders, Kyndal says that singing in front of millions of viewers and even singing legends takes some getting used to doing. “Usually, I am sitting on a stool with my guitar playing a song that I wrote about this gut-wrenching feeling in my belly,” she points out. “To be out here [on this stage], has been such an opportunity for growth because I’m singing covers. I’m trying to do covers in a different way.”

Asked how her voice is now, Kyndal replies, “She’s tired. She’s really tired. She’s really tired.”

Is the singer aware she refers to her vocal instrument in the third person? “Yeah, yeah,” Kyndal acknowledges, deadpanning, “I mean, yeah, she’s mad at me. She’s kind of raspy today, for sure.”

The singer appreciates the feedback from all the judges, but she respectfully begs to differ with Underwood’s assessment of her performance. “You know, I don’t think I ‘gave up’ at the end,” Kyndal says. “I think I pushed through as hard as I possibly could. The ‘net is probably gonna absolutely roast me tonight and tomorrow [for saying this], and that’s fine.”

The most important thing is that she’s made it through to another week. Former Idol contestant Jennifer Hudson will be mentoring the remaining artists on the April 20 episode.

“We’re still here, and it’s all good,” Kyndal concludes. “We’ll see you next week.”

American Idol, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC