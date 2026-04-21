‘The Pitt’: Will There Be a Night Shift Spinoff?

What To Know The Pitt Season 2 showed more of the night shift than before.

Executive producer R. Scott Gemmill and actor Shawn Hatosy weigh in on the possibility of a spinoff.

It didn’t take long for fans to want a night shift spinoff of The Pitt. And with Season 2 showcasing more of that group of doctors and nurses — the “nightcrawlers,” as Abbot (Shawn Hatosy) calls them — well, we have to admit, we’d love that more than ever now. But how likely is it? TV Insider, of course, had to ask executive producer R. Scott Gemmill just that when discussing the Season 2 finale.

“I love the night shift group as well. Whether there’ll ever be a spinoff, who knows? Anything’s possible,” he told us. “But yeah, we like seeing them and it adds a sense of authenticity to the show and introduces some other characters. And yeah, we like to keep them alive.”

It does feel like if there is one, Abbot would have to be part of it. So, how does Hatosy feel about the possibility? Would he do a spinoff?

“If it makes sense, for sure,” he said. “But I don’t think that that’s something that’s going to happen. But I think, yeah, if it made sense, for sure. I love the character. The character has changed my life and people have been really accepting of the character and he’s got a lot of dimensions and he’s charming and he’s flirtatious and he’s very in control, but he’s also got that edge, which just — he’s very rounded and multi-layered, and I just love him. So, of course that would be something that I would be interested in.”

Among those joining Season 1’s night shift crew — Abbot, Shen (Ken Kirby), and Ellis (Ayesha Harris, a series regular in Season 3) — in Season 2 were Jalen Thomas Brooks‘ Mateo and Luke Tennie‘s Crus. As day shift dealt with the aftermath of the hospital going analog in case of a cyberattack, night shift took over seeing patients (and pulled in some day shifters) in the final episodes of Season 2.

Do you want to see a Night Shift spinoff of The Pitt? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Pitt, Season 3, TBA, HBO Max