NBC, ABC & CBS Evening News Ratings: Two Networks Hit Trouble

What To Know ABC News led the evening news ratings for the week of April 6.

CBS and NBC saw major declines in their key demo viewership throughout the week.

The return of Artemis II on April 10 also brought in big numbers for ABC.

The evening news ratings for the week of April 6 are in, and they showed some troubling stats for CBS and NBC, while ABC remained on top in both total viewers and the key Adults 25 to 54 demo.

ABC World News Tonight, hosted by David Muir, averaged 8.417 million total viewers and 1.067 million in the key demo. Compared to the previous week, this was down 2% in total viewers and flat in the key demo, and compared to the same week in 2025, the show was up in both total viewers and the key demo by 12% and 5%, respectively.

Over on NBC, NBC Nightly News, hosted by Tom Llamas, brought in an average of 6.434 million total viewers and 909,000 in the key demo. This was down 4% for total viewers and down 13% in the key demo compared to the prior week. However, compared to the same week last year, NBC was up 6% in total viewers and up 7% in the Adults demo.

CBS Evening News with Tony Dokoupil continued to trail its competitors, bringing in 3.807 million average total viewers and 477,000 average viewers in the key demo for the week of April 6. Compared to the week before, this was down 8% in total viewers and down 16% in the 25-53 demo. There was a slight improvement (2%) in average total viewers compared to the same week last year, but the show was down 3% in the key demo compared to this week in 2025.

ABC specifically had a big night on April 10 when it aired live coverage of Artemis II’s return to Earth. Muir hosted the hour-long event at 7:30/6:30c, and it brought in 9.77 million total viewers and 2.362 million in the 25 to 54 demo.

This led the night against all other networks. Fox News and CBS News followed with 4.999 million and 4.585 million total viewers, and 543,000 and 843,000 in the key demo, respectively. Meanwhile, NBC News’ coverage of the space event brought in 3.912 million total viewers and 946,000 in the Adults demo.

CBS Evening News, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, CBS

NBC Nightly News, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, NBC

ABC World News Tonight, Weeknights, 6:30/5:30c, ABC