‘American Idol’ Fans Want Jennifer Hudson to Replace Carrie Underwood as Permanent Judge

What To Know Jennifer Hudson served as a guest judge on Season 24 of American Idol.

Fans are now calling for her to join the panel permanently, with some even wanting her to replace Carrie Underwood.

Hudson previously came in seventh place on American Idol and has coached on The Voice in the U.K. and U.S.

More than 20 years after Jennifer Hudson competed on Season 3 of American Idol, she returned to the show as a judge during Season 24 on April 20. Hudson mentored the Top 9 contestants for Disney Night, then joined Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie on the judges’ panel to offer commentary and critiques after the performances.

The response to Hudson’s guest appearance was overwhelmingly positive, with many fans even begging for her to join the panel permanently next season. In fact, some even think she would be a great addition instead of Underwood.

“Jennifer Hudson would’ve been a better judge than Carrie Underwood is #AmericanIdol,” one person wrote on X, while someone else said, “Now… can Jennifer Hudson stay on #americanidol as her presence and she’s the only idol with an egot plus is the voice it’s just simple. And maybe replace another female judge….”

Another social media user wrote, “Can we swap Carrie for Jennifer Hudson permanently, thanks #AmericanIdol,” and someone else added, “Jennifer would definitely make an excellent judge! Carrie isnt really likable.” Another user agreed, writing, “jennifer immediately being 100000% better and more likable than carrie #AmericanIdol.”

This is Underwood’s second season as a judge, having replaced Katy Perry, who previously sat next to Bryan and Richie for seven seasons before departing in 2024.

Hudson was a contestant on Season 3 of American Idol. In one of the most shocking eliminations ever, she finished in seventh place, but went on to have an incredibly successful career, even becoming the youngest female EGOT winner in 2022. Hudson went on to serve as a coach on the U.K. version of The Voice from 2017 to 2019, and on the U.S. version of the show for two seasons in 2017 and 2018.

Do you think Hudson would be a good permanent judge on American Idol? Should she replace Underwood next season? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC