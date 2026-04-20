‘Will Trent’ Fans Predict What’s Next After Amanda Wagner’s Death

What To Know The current season of Will Trent is coming to an end soon, and fans are starting to make their predictions about what’s next.

The death of Amanda Wagner in the most recent episode left some foreseeing a grim ending.

Will Trent is on the home stretch of Season 4’s run, and things have gotten pretty grim on the crime drama. After the shocking death of Amanda Wagner (Sonja Sohn) in last Tuesday’s episode, the GBI team is bound to be reeling from the assassination of their deputy director, who was killed while attempting to follow up on a lead in the search for Will’s (Ramón Rodríguez) Uncle Antonio (John Ortiz), after he was abducted by Adelaide (Mallory Jansen).

This Tuesday’s (April 21) episode, titled “Our Last Dance,” is described as, “Reeling yet relentless, the team hunts Adelaide and searches for Antonio. As Adelaide systematically eliminates her own acolytes, Will teeters on the edge, haunted by a grief so strong it could unravel the team.” Meanwhile, the penultimate episode, airing April 28, is titled, “Where’d You Come From, Little Angel?” and the season finale, airing May 5, is titled, “Be of Service.”

Now, fans are starting to wonder what is in store in this last batch of episodes and the aftermath of Amanda’s murder.

On the Reddit fanpage, viewers weighed in with what they suspect might be ahead, and the predictions are quite mixed.

The original poster, for example, guessed that it would have the biggest impact on Faith (Iantha Richardson), who “may be taking over Amanda’s position instead of Bill.”

Another fan disagreed, saying there’s “no way” she would be in contention for the job but rather, it’s Will who’ll feel the pain of Amanda’s death the most. “Amanda’s death will trigger a lot of resurfaced issues around his mom.” Considering Amanda had become something of a substitute mother figure for Will, that seems likely.

Then, another fan guessed, “I think Will is going to get Antonio back but he’s going to be utterly destroyed by what happened to Amanda. He’s going to blame himself and the season is going to end with him in a very bad place, emotionally.” Arguably, that’s a solid guess, seeing as it was Will who learned of Adelaide’s return and didn’t share it with Amanda, thereby putting her in jeopardy during her own pursuit.

Others feared even more carnage ahead, including one fan who worried Angie (Erika Christensen) might lose her baby, while another predicted she might lose her husband, Seth (Scott Foley), which would be a very different way for the actor’s own prediction to come true.

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC