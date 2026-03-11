Brooks Rosser is one of the Top 20 contestants on Season 24 of American Idol. Despite having minimal performance experience, Brooks immediately impressed judges Lionel Richie, Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan with his unique voice that was unlike anyone else’s that they’d ever heard.

Throughout the three rounds of competition so far, Brooks has begun sharing his story with viewers and capturing the hearts of American Idol fans. Scroll down to learn more about the rising star.

Who is Brooks Rosser?

Brooks is a singer from Bel Air, Maryland, who was 22 years old at the time of his American Idol audition in the fall of 2025. Prior to performing in front of the judges at his audition, Brooks had never sung in public before.

“I’ve done a couple gigs, but I’ve only just played guitar,” he revealed.

What does Brooks Rosser do for a living?

Although Brooks is now pursuing his music career, he also works in a dementia care facility, which he described as “extremely fulfilling.”

He got into the field after dealing with his own grandmother’s struggle with dementia. “After taking care of my grandma, I realized this was my passion … to be there for people even if they don’t remember me,” Brooks explained.

His grandmother’s decline also sparked his love of music. Brooks revealed during his Idol audition that he was very close to his grandmother and started playing guitar and singing with her while she was sick. “It would help her learn her words back and help me get mine out,” he shared.

What is Brooks Rosser’s injury?

When Brooks was a freshman in high school, he broke his back while playing soccer. Brooks started playing the sport at the age of 6 and had dreams of going pro before the injury derailed his plans.

“I went for a free kick and I planted my left foot to kick it and I felt a gear switch in my lower left back,” Brooks explained on American Idol. “I couldn’t feel my legs. I snapped my back in half, and that changed everything.”

Brooks was admittedly “lost for a long time” after losing soccer but eventually picked up a guitar and used music to help him through it.

Is Brooks Rosser in a relationship?

Brooks does not appear to be in a relationship, and joked on Instagram that he’s “in a committed relationship with my instrument.”

