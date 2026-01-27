Night one of Auditions on Season 24 of American Idol featured several standout performances, but one of the most buzzed-about moments of the night was when Kyndal Inskeep entered the room for the first time.

Kyndal showed up to audition herself, but was left shocked when she heard the contestant before her singing her song for judges Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. While that artist, 16-year-old Lainey Grace, was a little too green for the judges to move her through to the next round, Kyndal received high praise for her performance of another one of her original songs.

The rendition resulted in her receiving a Golden Ticket to advance to Hollywood Week. Scroll down to learn more about Kyndal, including details from her time on another singing competition.

Who is Kyndal Inskeep?

Kyndal is a full-time singer/songwriter and touring artist based in Nashville, although she is from Indiana. She told WRTV that she had previously auditioned for American Idol in the past, but came in this time being more “authentic” than before.

In 2019, Kyndal was a contestant on Season 17 of The Voice. Some of her notable songs include “Honest,” which is what Lainey sang on American Idol, and “Parachute.”

What happened to Kyndal Inskeep on The Voice?

Kyndal was 22 years old when she was on The Voice. In her Blind Audition, she turned Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton‘s chairs. Stefani used her Block on Shelton, so he was no longer on the table for her to select as a coach, and Kyndal chose to work with the No Doubt frontwoman.

Stefani picked Kyndal as the winner of both her Battle Round and Knockout Round performances. However, she was one of seven artists eliminated during the Live Playoffs, which began with 20 contestants.

Although she wasn’t successful in winning The Voice, she walked away with an invaluable experience. “I realized mostly that this is absolutely what I was born to do,” Kyndal told Idol Chatter. “I am more confident and determined than ever about successfully continuing my music career.”

Is Kyndal Inskeep married?

Yes, Kyndal married her husband, Matthew Romero, on October 4, 2025. They tied the knot in Islamorada, Florida.

“What a day. The most beautiful day of my life,” Kyndal wrote on Instagram. “Our families and all of our greatest friends gathered together under God as we said ‘I do.'”

Matthew proposed to Kendall in February 2025 by surprising her at one of her concerts. He walked onstage during her performance and got down on one knee, as people in the crowd held up signs that read, “Marry me?”

Per his Facebook, Matthew is the owner of Affinity Entertainment, a company that “bridges the gap between live entertainment and hospitality” and serves as Nashville’s “leading entertainment provider,” according to LinkedIn.

