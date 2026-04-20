What To Know The Rookie‘s April 20 episode sets up a major development for Chenford coming soon.

Plus, the LAPD must protect serial killer Liam Glasser after a drive-by shooting.

Since it felt like The Rookie could’ve used Sela Ward more when she debuted as Tim’s (Eric Winter) mother earlier this season, it’s good to see her back — and for a very important moment in her son’s life. Warning: Spoilers for The Rookie Season 8 Episode 16 ahead!

It’s obvious from the first scene with Chenford in this episode — and the way that Tim’s smiling at Lucy (Melissa O’Neil) as she talks about their dog and their neighborhood gossip — that he’s planning to propose; you don’t even have to know what he’s texting his sister Genny about.

But she’s not the only family member clued in on his plans; Joy stops by to see Tim at work and bring him his grandmother’s ring to use. “You introduced me to Lucy, and she’s so fabulous, and I thought I better be prepared,” she explains when he questions her carrying it around with her. But after she leaves, it becomes very clear what he thinks about using that ring…

Angela (Alyssa Diaz) also knows about Tim’s plans, and he confirms, “It is happening eventually.” But he then explains about his mother finding out and bringing his grandmother’s ring. And once Angela sees the ring, she knows he can’t use it. Words used to describe it? Gaudy. Purple. “It’s all a problem,” she admits.

Nyla (Mekia Cox) at least feels better about how her day is going — with serial killer Liam Glasser (Seth Gabel) not only back around but the LAPD also having to protect him after a drive-by shooting — after seeing it. “Sweet lord,” she says immediately after getting a glimpse at the ring. Yes, it’s “100%” that bad, and she says that Lucy will start crying (and not in a good way) if he tries proposing with it.

But when Joy stops by Chenford’s home near the end of the episode, Tim tells her that while the ring is “very, very special,” he got it appraised and the stone is glass, so he can’t propose with it. Joy had wondered how her father afforded it out of high school. But Tim suggests she join him in ring shopping, and she’s completely on board with it. Lucy then walks in and asks what she missed.

Elsewhere in the episode, Nyla, Nolan (Nathan Fillion), and Miles (Deric Augustine) are the ones taking the lead on Liam’s protection detail. On his way to the court for custody hearing — his ex-wife took out a restraining order after his true nature was revealed, and now he wants joint custody of the kids — the shooter, the son of one of his victims, comes after him. Miles is hurt (but not seriously) in the process, and Nolan even takes bullets to the chest (he’s wearing a vest, so he’ll just be in pain for a few days). But especially concerning is what Nolan finds out in the last moments of the episode: Liam’s ex-wife went AWOL with the kids, and if she misses her court date, she’ll be arrested for kidnapping, and he’ll get sole custody.

How do you want to see Tim propose to Lucy? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Rookie, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS