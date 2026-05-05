What To Know Alyssa Farah Griffin revealed that her two-month-old son, Justin Jr., recently underwent a major surgery.

She expressed immense relief and gratitude, stating the operation was highly successful.

Alyssa shared her appreciation for medical professionals and the importance of leaning on her community.

The View‘s Alyssa Farah Griffin and her husband, Justin Griffin, spent the weekend in the ICU as their two-month-old son, Justin Jr., underwent a major operation.

Alyssa revealed the news on the Behind the Table podcast on Monday (May 4), telling The View executive producer Brian Teta, “My son ended up needing a major operation. I’m actually not going to get into the details, only because I will just turn into a puddle talking about it, but he had to get a surgery this weekend.”

The former White House staffer said she and her husband spent the weekend in the intensive care unit. She didn’t tell anyone other than Teta about what was happening.

“Usually, I would have told Sara [Haines] too, just to have someone who, if something was going on in my personal life that was weighing on me, but I felt, like, incapacitated,” Alyssa shared. “Last week, I was just going through the motions and prayer, knowing that he had this procedure ahead of him.”

Alyssa, who had long been candid about her fertility journey on air, gave birth to her son, Justin Patrick Griffin Jr., on February 10. A line-up of guest hosts filled in for Alyssa on The View during her maternity leave before she returned on Monday, April 13.

“Thank the Lord, it went beyond well,” Alyssa said of her baby’s surgery. “The doctor said he’s doing even better than expected, hitting every milestone. He’s going to be great. He’ll never know in his life other than that we told him that he had this. There’ll never be signs or anything.”

Even though everything turned out well, Alyssa admitted it was “the hardest thing I’ve ever been through in my life.” She said she loves her child with “every fiber” of her being and would “give her life for him a 1000 times over.”

“So to watch a baby be helpless, but also have to entrust him into someone else’s hands was like… it took every amount of strength that I have just to get through it all,” she added.

Alyssa said she’s taken away two big lessons from the experience, the first being, “Thank god for the medical experts, for the doctors, that he worked with. They gave me the confidence that they could do this and he would be fine.”

The second, she stated, is “the delta between how much I love him and at times I don’t have all the answers of how to care for him. And that’s when you have to lean on your community and people around you.”

You can watch the full interview in the video above and let us know your thoughts below.

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