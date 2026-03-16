Christina Haack Clarifies Engagement Rumors After Sporting Ring

What To Know Christina Haack addressed engagement rumors after wearing a ring on her left hand at a recent Bachelor Mansion Takeover event.

Haack emphasized that marriage is not currently on her radar and that she and her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, are taking their time.

She praised Larocca for his supportive nature and for getting along well with her blended family.

Christina Haack is clarifying her relationship status after recently sparking engagement rumors.

Haack joined the cast of HGTV’s Bachelor Mansion Takeover to celebrate the new series at the titular California home on Thursday, March 12. She matched the event’s green carpet in a light green gown, which she paired with a white purse and silver jewelry.

Among her accessories were several rings, including one on her left ring finger. Her jewelry choice quickly sparked engagement rumors, especially since she attended the event with her boyfriend, Christopher Larocca.

In a Sunday, March 15, Instagram Story post, Haack revealed that the ring was a meaningful piece of jewelry, but not in the way fans think. “That ring (that I’ve worn for almost 10 years) is a Cartier love ring (a gift to myself) with my kids initials,” she wrote alongside a screenshot of a Daily Mail article about the engagement rumors.

She went on to criticize the post for claiming she said she “would get married again,” writing, “And ‘Marriage is just not on my radar right now,’ was my exact quote.”

The quote included in the Daily Mail’s post was from Haack’s interview with Us Weekly at the Bachelor Mansion Takeover event. “Marriage is just not on my radar right now,” she told the outlet.

Haack shares her eldest two children — Taylor and Bryden — with Tarek El Moussa, to whom she was married from 2009 to 2018. She was married to Ant Anstead from 2018 to 2021, and the exes share a son, Hudson. Following their split, Haack married Josh Hall in 2021. The couple finalized their divorce last year. (Larocca reportedly shares a daughter with his ex-wife.)

Haack and Larocca made their relationship Instagram official in February 2025 and celebrated their first anniversary that October.

Haack recently opened up about whether she and Larocca are interested in walking down the aisle in the near future. “We’re not in any rush, and it’s a one day at a time thing, which is nice,” she told E! News earlier this month. “Yeah, it’s just about easy right now. He has a career, and he works a lot, and he has to travel a lot for work, and so it’s just nice being with someone that gets the dynamic of hard work and motivation.”

She went on to gush, “He’s very easy to be around. He’s a very secure man, and he’s kind to everyone.”

Haack also praised Larocca for getting along with her “blended family,” stating, “It’s just always making sure to put the kids first. They’re the most important. And the rest is really second to the importance of the kids being happy and content and seeing by example the way that we lead and the way that we care about each other.”

Bachelor Mansion Takeover, Mondays, 8/7c, HGTV