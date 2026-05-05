‘Wheel of Fortune’: Siblings Lose $60,000 as Show Introduces New Twist

Another day, another new twist on Wheel of Fortune. Since the Spring Forward Champions Tournament ended, the game show opted to kick off May with duos, except this time, it is not couples. The duo that won the game lost out on taking home $60,000 in the Bonus Round.

Tara Iguidbashian and John Wiprud, niece and uncle, solved both toss-ups on May 4. They played against brother-sister duo, Lynn Boston and Luke Brassel, and cousins Toni Scott and Tina Bell.

The game didn’t start off well as the contestants landed on Bankrupt and Lose a Turn, as well as guessed letters that weren’t in the puzzle. However, the niece and uncle solved “Use Your Noodle” for $2,000, giving them $5,000.

Iguidbashian and Wiprud also solved the “Before & After” puzzle — “Home Sweet Home Improvement.” They were still in the lead with $7,200. The duo rode the Express Train in the Mystery Round, but when they guessed an “M,” it wasn’t on the board, so they went Bankrupt.

The siblings guessed one letter before solving “Being Totally Spontaneous.” They won a trip to Morocco and took the lead with $9,926.

Boston and Brassel solved one of the Triple Toss-ups while Iguidbashian and Wiprud solved the other two. This made the game close with only a few hundred dollars separating the pairs.

Boston and Brassel won the game when they solved “Commemorative Quarter.” This gave them a total of $20,926.

The niece and uncle duo left with $11,200. Scott and Bell did not win any money, so Wheel of Fortune gave them $2,000.

Boston and Brassel chose “What Are You Doing?” for the Bonus Puzzle. They brought a handful of family members with them.

“R,S,T,L,N, and E” were given to them by the game show. The siblings chose “G,P,H, and O.”

The puzzle looked like “H_ _R_T_NG.” As the clock counted down, Brassel guessed “Hour….”

“Hydrating” was the puzzle they did not guess. $40,000 was in the envelope, which would have given them $60,926.

Could you solve the bonus puzzle? Let us know in the comments.