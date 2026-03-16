What To Know Ten of the Top 20 artists on American Idol Season 24 hit the stage during the March 16 episode.

The performances took place in Hawaii, and Keke Palmer was in attendance as a guest judge.

For the first time this season, viewers will get to vote for their favorites to move on in the competition.

After the judges made 10 cuts in the Ohana Round on last week’s episode of American Idol, it was time for the Top 20 to take the stage in Hawaii. The Top 20 performances are being split into two episodes, with the first 10 artists singing during the Monday, March 16, episode (the remaining 10 will perform on March 23).

This week, the contestants were mentored by Brad Paisley and Keke Palmer. Palmer also served as a guest judge alongside Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. But while the judges gave their comments and critiques of the performances, the power is now officially in America’s hands, as viewers got to vote for their favorites for the first time. The results will be revealed during the first live show on March 30.

For the first time ever, American Idol introduced voting via social media platforms, in addition to via text and on the show’s website. Click here for a full breakdown of how to cast your votes for your favorites!

Scroll down for a full recap of the first 10 performances from the Season 24 Top 20 and to find out what the judges had to say.

Makiyah

The show began with Makiyah’s performance of “Bang Bang” by Jessie J and Ariana Grande. During rehearsals, Palmer urged her to “talk to the audience” a bit during her performance, and Makiyah put that into effect when she got on stage.

“That’s how you start a show off!” Richie enthused. Palmer added, “Talk about a crowd pleaser. From the moment that you stepped out, you had the audience engaged.”

While Palmer did point out that “something happened” in the first verse, she applauded Makiyah’s recovery. “It was a quick moment, but you breezed right through and kept the energy up the whole time. It was incredible,” she assured her.

Underwood praised Makiyah for “delivering” with her performance and said that this showed “not only can you sing, but you’re a performer [too].” Bryan concluded, “Your outfit’s great, your whole presentation and energy was through the roof, and watching the crowd react is what it’s all about.”

Jake Thistle

New Jersey’s Jake Thistle was next to take the stage with a rendition of “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis. He received some guitar advice from Paisley during rehearsals, with the country singer telling him to “make it look hard” sometimes while he’s playing.

It worked, as Richie told Jake, “I’ve never seen you when you get the ugly face [but] that means you’re singing your heart out. That’s what we’re looking for.” Underwood also raved over Jake having “some Paisley moves going on in the best way.”

“Every time we see you perform, your number one thing is you always look like you’re in control of the moment and you’re comfortable and it looks professional,” Bryan added. “We’ve seen you do more laid-back stuff, so it was really fun to see you branch out and do some rock and roll.”

Finally, Palmer said, “It was fabulous. You could tell that you were so at home on stage. The moment where you stopped playing and really leaned in, it was great to see how you were connecting to the crowd.”

Genevieve Heyward

Genevieve Heyward sang “Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan for her Top 20 performance. Richie was so impressed that he said she “almost blew my wig off,” adding that Genevieve was “clear, strong, and powerful” in her performance.

“I love that you took this giant pop anthem and toughened it up a little bit,” Underwood said, noting that Genevieve previously told the judges she wanted to occupy a “pop/rock” space in music. “The second you walked out on stage, it’s like, ‘What is this girl about to do?’ and it’s fun!”

Bryan told Genevieve to “keep bringing the energy like that” and said that his “eyes are just able to find” her when she steps on stage. “That’s what stars have to have happen to be a star. I love that you commanded it and you’re having fun in the moment,” he explained.

Palmer described Genevieve as having “such a vibe” and said her performance was “excellent.”

Daniel Stallworth

Daniel Stallworth decided to sing Richie’s “All Night Long” because “it’s a party vibe,” which he felt fit the occasion in Hawaii. Bryan immediately clocked that he “showed a different deal” compared to his other performances.

Although the music teacher took a risk by singing a song by one of the judges, it paid off. “A lot of people will try to do that song, but you took that song and made it yours,” Richie assured him. “It was amazing.”

Palmer agreed that the performance was “so good,” applauding Daniel for engaging with the audience and getting everyone on their feet dancing.

“Your voice is insane,” Underwood gushed. “It’s amazing how you did really put yourself into it. You weren’t trying to copy, you were trying to be you.” While she noted that Daniel’s beginning to “loosen up a little bit,” she urged him to do so even more in the future.

Bryan had the most praise of all, though, as he told the Season 24 hopeful, “What that performance just showed me is you might be the best singer in this competition.”

Kyndal Inskeep

Kyndal Inskeep chose to sing Noah Kahan‘s “Call Your Mom” and was going back and forth about whether she wanted to use her guitar. Palmer and Paisley advised her not to use the comfort instrument, and she agreed.

After the performance, Palmer raved, “I’m so glad that you decided not to do the guitar because to see those hands free and just watching you embody the whole vibe of the song, we went right there with you. You transported us into your world, and I loved it there.”

Underwood told Kyndal that it’s “impossible to turn away” when she starts performing. “I’m not sure I breathed while you were singing,” she admitted. “It was beautiful.”

Bryan praised Kyndal’s artistry and said the cry in her voice is “just so intoxicating to listen to.” He agreed with Underwood that he was “hanging on every word” Kyndal said, adding, “You are an artist. A big-time artist.”

Finally, Richie said that Kyndal’s delivery was “perfect” and called it “one of those very powerful performances.”

Kutter Bradley

For the first time in the competition, Kutter Bradley performed without his guitar while singing “It’s Not Over” by Daughtry. It’s a song he’d been listening to with his dad for years, and Richie immediately clocked that the track was “right in [Kutter’s] wheelhouse.”

Palmer said she agreed, adding, “This is definitely your lane, for sure.” Underwood also said it was a “strong song choice,” but urged Kutter to “just keep getting comfortable [and] keep entertaining.”

Bryan warned the country hopeful to “remember to breathe” when he’s performing, but also said, “You are the guy that’s going to relate to all the dudes. We’re throwing a lot of different stuff at you, but you keep trusting your gut with the songs you know and want to perform.”

Jesse Findling

Jesse Findling also went out of his comfort zone by pushing himself to move around more on stage while performing “You Found Me” by The Fray.

Palmer noticed that there were a few “nerves” at the beginning of the performance, but added, “I saw you find it, and as soon as you grabbed that mic and you came forward and lost yourself in the song, everything after that was perfection. You closed it very strong.”

Underwood said she actually “loved that the beginning was a little shaky” because of how “polished and perfect” Jesse had been up until this point. “It kind of reminded us all that you’re human,” she said. “The way you shook it off and sunk into the song, that’s the most movement we’ve seen from you, and it was working. It was wonderful.”

Bryan pointed out that Jesse was able to show the judges “stuff you haven’t with your voice thus far” in his performance, and Richie said it was “fantastic” to see him taking charge and commanding the stage.

Hannah Harper

Fan-favorite singer Hannah Harper returned to the stage with a rendition of “Ain’t No Grave,” and Richie said she “went from singing to preaching” in the midst of her performance. “You got our attention,” he added. “You did a great job.”

Palmer called the performance “excellent” and “very moving,” while Bryan joked that Hannah, whose audition earlier this season went viral, started a new genre of music called “resurrection rock.” He continued, “I loved the whole performance. I think your voice is so listenable. It’s so easy on the ears and then, finally, we see you get a little more power behind that voice. You’re showing me you’re ready to branch out and grow.”

He called it his “favorite performance” of Hannah’s so far, while Underwood also praised the song choice and said she got “chills” from hearing Hannah sing.

“We got a glimpse of a fire that is in you,” Underwood added. ‘The more you go through this process, I hope to see more of [that]. You remind me a lot of myself when I was on the show. All of a sudden, things would be falling apart because I was thinking about what I was doing. Try not to. Just tell the story and don’t worry about what any of this is doing.”

Braden Rumfelt

Per a suggestion from his girlfriend, Braden Rumfelt sang Rihanna‘s “Love on the Brain” for the Top 20. “You just have an incredible voice and you have this ‘aw shucks’ thing about you that just makes people like you,” Underwood smiled. “You are so stinkin’ good.”

Bryan said he wants Braden to “build on” his talent and “get some swagger and even more confidence” on stage. “The best way to know what you’re doing is look at the girls, and Keke was about to fall out of her chair over here,” he laughed. “That’s kind of important in the music business. You’ve got this instrument. Use it to your advantage, work the room, and keep delivering from the time the song starts until it ends.”

Richie praised Braden’s “soulful” performance, while Palmer called it “golden” and said she “loves” Braden’s voice.

Brooks

Closing out the night was Brooks, who sang “Dancing on My Own.” Palmer said he has “one of the most magical voices” she’d ever heard. She urged America to vote for Brooks because he “must stay in this competition.”

Richie said that Brooks was “fantastic,” but urged him to take the microphone out of its stand and move around a little more during his next performance. Underwood made sure to point out to the audience that Brooks has never performed in front of a crowd before coming on the show.

“He’s played guitar in front of people, but he has not sang in front of people,” she said, before addressing Brooks directly. “I am so excited for you. We are at day one of your journey and it’s going to be incredible. You are going to grow before us, and I can’t even fathom what you could accomplish. I’m just glad I’m here for it.”

Bryan noted that the “uniqueness” of Brooks’ voice is “so instantaneous,” adding, “Have the confidence to really stand up there and trust that people are going to react to your voice in ways that you could have never imagined.”

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC