‘American Idol’ Preview: Carrie Underwood Cries Over Original Song About Motherhood (VIDEO)

Alyssa Norwin
Comments

What To Know

  • In an exclusive sneak peek at American Idol Season 24, Carrie Underwood is brought to tears over an audition.
  • Contestant Hannah Harper opened up about her postpartum depression and sang an original song about her experience.
  • Season 24 of American Idol begins on January 26.

Carrie Underwood wiped away tears with a tissue after watching Hannah Harper’s audition for of American Idol. In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek from Season 24, Underwood explained why she got so emotional.

“Well, that’s about the most relatable song I’ve ever heard,” she said, through tears. Hannah sang about being a mother to her three sons, and the clip features her belting the lyrics, “To those days I wanna cry, being their mama is who I’m meant to be.”

Before hitting the audition room to sing. Hannah opened up about some struggles she faced as a mother. “I have three little boys and after I had my youngest, I had postpartum depression,” she shared. “I remember being on the couch, they were all crying at the same time.”

Hannah recalled wanting to be a mom so badly, but feeling like she “couldn’t do it.” She added, “I was praying the Lord would calm my spirit. I got up off the couch and I wrote this song.” Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan also looked moved as they watched her sing.

'American Idol' Contestant With Stutter Jesse Findling Wows Judges (VIDEO)
Related

'American Idol' Contestant With Stutter Jesse Findling Wows Judges (VIDEO)

It was Underwood, though, who was truly able to relate to what Hannah was singing about. Underwood is also a mother. She shares two sons with husband Mike Fisher.

After giving birth to her second son in 2019, Underwood opened up about her own postpartum struggles. “I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” she admitted in an Instagram post, which included selfies from the gym. “I go into the gym and I can’t run as fast or as far. I can’t lift as much weight or do as many reps as I could a year ago. I just want to feel like myself again…for my body to feel the way that I know it can.”

American Idol, Season 24 Premiere, Monday, January 26, 8/7c, ABC

American Idol key art

Hit All the High Notes

Get absolutely everything about American Idol in your inbox!

ABC

Hulu

Reality Series

2002–

TVPG

Music

Competition Reality

Latest Headlines

More American Idol ›

American Idol

Carrie Underwood

Lionel Richie

Luke Bryan

Ryan Seacrest




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kelli Giddish as Sgt. Amanda Rollins — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 27 Episode 10
1
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Kelli Giddish Says Rollins Is ‘Fascinated’ by Ethan Cutkosky’s Henry
Nathan Fillion as Nolan, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley — 'The Rookie' Season 8 Episode 3
2
‘The Rookie’ Just Delivered One of Its Best & Most Chilling Episodes
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart
3
12 Bombshells Elizabeth Smart Shares About Kidnapping in New Doc
WILL TRENT - “Studio 4B” - When a model is murdered, Will and Faith dive into a twisted art-world conspiracy, aided by Ava, his former flame. Meanwhile, Betty’s instincts turn a routine neighborhood check for Ormewood, Angie and Nico into a critical lead on a dangerous case. TUESDAY, JAN. 20 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST) on ABC. (Disney/Lynsey Weatherspoon) JAKE MCLAUGHLIN, ERIKA CHRISTENSEN, CORA LU TRAN
4
‘Will Trent’ Star Erika Christensen on That Chaotic Sting & ‘What If’ Moment
'Percy Jackson' Season 2 finale aftershow header with Walker Scobell
5
‘Percy Jackson’ Finale Explained by Walker Scobell