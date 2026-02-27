What To Know American Idol contestant Kyndal Inskeep is taking a different approach in Hollywood Week compared to her audition.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, she hits the stage with a more upbeat song.

Kyndal also reveals why Hollywood Week is a ‘challenge’ for her and opens up about how she fell in love with music.

Kyndal Inskeep became an American Idol Season 24 fan favorite after her audition, and she’ll be returning to the stage for Hollywood Week during the March 2 episode. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Kyndal’s Hollywood Week appearance, where she discusses how she fell in love with music and opens up about her song choice.

“Usually when I take the stage, it takes a couple songs for me to feel comfortable, so it’s such a challenge this week because you only have one shot to really be authentic to who you are,” Kyndal explains.

She then dives into her upbringing in Indianapolis, Indiana, and explains how her mom inspired her passion for music. “My mom sang worship in the church and we would sing together,” Kyndal says. “So that’s kind of where my love for music came from, is my mom.”

For Hollywood Week, Kyndal selected “Human” by The Killers to perform for judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie. “This song is a little more lively and I’m not gonna have a guitar in my hand, so it’s not really in my comfort zone,” Kyndal admits. “But this is a really great opportunity to really show I can also be free-spirited and fun, so I’m ready to step out on that stage.”

The preview includes part of Kyndal’s performance. Her stage presence is top-notch, and the judges look captivated as they watch her belt out the rock tune. During Kyndal’s audition, she sat on a stool and sang a slower original song, so this was definitely giving the judges a chance to see a new side to her.

There were 127 contestants who made it through the Auditions and to Hollywood Week, but only 30 will be moving on from this round. For the first part of Hollywood Week, all of the singers perform individually for the judges. After blocks of performances, Underwood, Richie, and Bryan, are tasked with making cuts. Those who are not being eliminated just yet are sent to the Golden Room, where they await news about what the next round of competition before the Top 30 will entail.

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC