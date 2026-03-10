What To Know Jacquie Lee was eliminated from American Idol during the Ohana round.

She posted a cryptic message on Instagram that seems to be addressing the end of her journey.

Fans flooded the comments section with messages about her lack of screen time on the show.

Jacquie Lee has not directly addressed her lack of screen time on Season 24 of American Idol, but her cryptic Instagram post from after the March 9 episode seems to be addressing her journey on the show. (Warning: Spoilers from Season 24 of American Idol ahead).

Ten artists were eliminated during Monday’s Ohana Round episode, and Jacquie was one of them. She posted a selfie captioned, “At least my dress is pretty 😛,” following the reveal, and tagged another contestant who was also eliminated, Sheldon Riley, in the post.

News that Jacquie didn’t make the Top 20 came after a major lack of screen time for The Voice alum this season. A small snippet of her audition was shown in the premiere episode, but her Hollywood Week performance and Ohana round performance were both cut from the final edit. Fans took notice of this and continued to express their disappointment about it after Jacquie’s elimination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacquie (@jacquieleemusic)

“Whoever edits the show needs to be fired,” one person commented on her selfie, while another fan wrote, “Disappointed in American Idol….obviously it’s not just about talent.” Someone else said, “i don’t understand why they never showed you 😭 genuinely what,” and another person added, “I don’t know what happened, but I’m just here to say that I was sitting here the entire time watching this damn show waiting for your performance…😭💔 You deserve so much better.”

Thirteen years ago, Jacquie finished in second place on Season 5 of The Voice, and she’s been continuing to pursue a music career since. During a March 8 Instagram Q&A with fans, Jacquie confirmed that she is an independent artist and revealed that all of her content is produced and filmed by herself and her friends.

Recently, she has been sharing one-take videos of her singing live on Instagram. “As an independent artist, it can be hard to stay afloat in many ways but filming these videos with no budget and my friends really reminds me of why I love art in the first place,” Jacquie shared. “(But also having a budget would be cool lol) In a world where things are highly filtered it’s nice to be able to share a raw, live, one take video that is just about the music and creativity.”

American Idol, Season 24, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC