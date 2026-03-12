HGTV’s Jenny & Dave Marrs Welcome New Animals After Devastating Farm Loss

What To Know HGTV’s Jenny and Dave Marrs are finding joy by welcoming baby chicks to their Arkansas farm.

They welcomed the chicks one month after mourning the loss of their sheep, BaaBaa, and her newborn lambs.

Jenny teased that Dave is working on an elaborate chicken coop for the baby birds and told fans to stay tuned for the reveal.

Jenny and Dave Marrs‘ Arkansas farm is expanding after a tragic loss.

Last month, Jenny announced that the family’s beloved sheep, BaaBaa, died after unexpectedly giving birth to quadruplets. Despite their work to save the lambs, the newborns also passed away.

“I don’t know if we made the right choice but I know we tried and gave it our all. And that’s all we could do,” Jenny wrote in a February 8 Instagram post. “Somedays, farm life is beautiful and joyous and sweet. Other days, I want to pack up and move to a private island.”

Now a month since the devastating event, the Marrs family is finding joy in the farm’s latest additions. “New babies arrived at the farm today!” Jenny revealed in a Wednesday, March 11, Instagram post. “Dave has been building the new chicken coop in preparation for their arrival for weeks. It’s not quite finished and I can honestly say that I have never seen him work so hard on any other project for our animals. Dave loves his chickens and he’s basically building the Taj Mahal of coops out back.”

Jenny told her followers to “stay tuned for the big coop unveiling,” teasing that the finished product will be “adorable.” She continued, “Even though I don’t love full-grown chickens, these baby chicks are CUTTTEEE!!! (Also, Char has big plans to train them to do tricks, including riding a bike. IYKYK) 🥰❤️.”

Jenny shared her farm update along with a cute video of the baby chicks eating and chirping. Fans gushed over the animals in the post’s comments, with one user writing, “They are so precious. I love that little sound. ❤️.” Another added, “I love my chickens so much. They have such fun personalities!”

Someone else shared, “If anyone can train them, it’s Charlotte! 🙌 They are cute! 😍.” A different person posted, “Baby chicks are the best! So cute 🥰.” A separate user commented, “Can’t wait for the the coop reveal!”

Jenny and Dave share five children, including Nathan, Ben, Sylvie, Charlotte, and Luke. Before welcoming the chicks to the farm, Dave surprised Jenny with a new puppy, which they named Sally-Sue, for her birthday in January.

“Dave and Charlotte pulled off an epic early-birthday surprise yesterday!!!! I have been not-so-subtly hinting that I would really love a puppy for a couple of months and I never, ever thought Dave would go for it,” Jenny captioned a January 12 Instagram post, which featured footage of Dave and Charlotte bringing the pup home. “Little did I know, he had this planned all along. She’ll never replace the hole that our Dolly-Sue left, but she will certainly bring us all joy. This is the year for JOY! 🙌.”

The new animal additions come after a difficult year for the Marrs family. In 2025, the Fixer to Fabulous stars experienced the losses of farm animals, their dog Dolly-Sue, two family friends, Dave’s mother Donna, and Jenny’s grandmother.