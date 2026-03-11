Jenny Marrs Reflects on HGTV Journey After ‘Fixer to Fabulous’ Season 7 Ends

What To Know Jenny Marrs reflected on her and husband Dave Marrs’s journey with HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous.

Jenny recounted book passages and journal entries about how she navigate the show’s early days through her faith.

Jenny also shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the series over the years.

With Season 7 of Fixer to Fabulous officially in the books, Jenny Marrs is taking a look back at her and her husband Dave Marrs‘ HGTV history.

“Over the weekend, we had the opportunity to share some of our story, including how we ended up with cameras following along as we work,” she began a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday, March 10. “The work began two decades before the cameras. And, the cameras were never something we sought out. Yet, now, after 8 years, we can look back and see God’s hand in it all.”

Jenny went on to share an excerpt from her 2025 book, Trust God, Love People. “I remember watching the three-minute edited-down ‘sizzle reel’ and thinking, ‘This is absolutely crazy. Why would anyone want to watch a television show about our life?'” she wrote. “I also remember being extremely nervous that someone would want to watch a television show about our life. At the time, Charlotte was two, Sylvie was four, and Ben and Nate were six. They were babies. Was it wise to open our family up to the inevitable criticism and loss of privacy that must come with a television show?” (Jenny and Dave share five children, including their youngest son, Luke.)

She continued, “I prayed simply, ‘Lord, if this is what you want for us to do, if this will bring you glory, if we can use this opportunity to shine a light into this dark world, then let it happen. If this isn’t in your plans for us, if this is against your will, then slam the door shut.'”

Jenny also recalled a journal entry she wrote after Fixer to Fabulous was picked up for a full season. “I feel like we are stepping onto a battlefield spiritually by saying yes to this show. I know how ruthless the enemy is but I also know that every attack must first come through the hand of God. We are His. He goes before and behind and surrounds us on every side,” the entry read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Marrs (@jennymarrs)

In her journal, she went on to write, “Lord – help us to not be overwhelmed by fear of what may come or the pressure to please man. Prevent pride from gaining a foothold. Keep humility in our hearts. Help us to look to you for our worth, not the words or affirmation or judgment or criticism of others.”

Jenny ended her Tuesday Instagram post on an encouraging note, telling her followers, “If you’re also facing an unknown today, I hope our story can encourage you to step out in faith and trust that God will use your obedience for your good and His glory. 🤍.”

Jenny’s post featured several Fixer to Fabulous behind-the-scenes photos from over the years, including the couple’s kids hanging out on set to Jenny and Dave taking a spin behind the camera, and more.

Fans shared their love for the show in the post’s comments. “I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gone back and re-watched the entire series. Each episode is like a warm blanket that wraps around and comforts me,” one user wrote. “Thank you for opening up your home and sharing your family and journey with us 🙏🏼💜.”

Another fan added, “I think you & Dave are just the most genuine couples on HGTV. Love your show, your posts, your spirit. They remind me to do better, bring light into the world.” Someone else shared, “What a bright light you and your family has shown on us all..We are all lucky to have this family and their friends in our lives❣️ Thank you so much💙.”