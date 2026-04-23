Craig Melvin Brings His Lookalike Son to Work on ‘Today’ (VIDEO)

What To Know Craig Melvin brought his son Delano to the Today set for Take Your Kid to Work Day.

Fans on social media couldn’t get over the father/son duo’s strong resemblance.

Delano joined Melvin and his co-hosts on the third hour of Today to share some fun news stories.

It was a fun day at work for Craig Melvin on Thursday, April 23.

The Today cast and crew celebrated Take Your Kid to Work Day at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. And while many of the hosts’ kids skipped out on the episode, Craig Melvin’s son, Delano, joined him live on the NBC morning show.

“Had the best time bringing Delano into Studio 1A for Bring Your Kid To Work Day!” Melvin captioned Instagram photos from Delano’s Today set visit. “Nothing like sharing a little behind-the-scenes magic with him and seeing it all through his eyes. Safe to say he stole the show (and maybe my job). Days like this remind me what it’s all about.” (Melvin shares Delano and his daughter, Sybil, with his wife, Lindsay Czarniak.)

Fans couldn’t get over the father/son duo’s strong resemblance in the post’s comments. “You really did a copy/paste with that little face!” one person wrote. Another added, “He looks exactly like you.” Someone else shared, “Your mini me did great!”

Others praised Delano’s appearance at the anchor desk during the third hour of Today. “The cutest young man to do broadcast on this morning,” one commenter gushed. A different person posted, “He did a great job today!!!” A separate user stated, “He was fabulous! Watched him this morning! He’s got a future in the business- such a sweet and handsome boy!”

On the third hour of Today, Delano was wheeled to the set by a crew member. Melvin let his inner stage

parent out, instructing Delano to face the camera after he began to swivel in his chair. “He’s just doing what you do,” Al Roker quipped, to which Dylan Dreyer added, “It’s true. Free-range Del.”

The hosts incorporated Delano into their morning discussion by having him react to some “fun stories,” including how baseball player Carlos Cortes hit a ball into pitcher Logan Gilbert’s jersey during a recent MLB game.

“I thought he was a magician when he first saw it,” Delano said of the clip. “I thought the ball went up his leg and then just appeared in his shirt.”

Delano also had the hosts in stitches while reading off the winners of Nationwide’s Wacky Pet Names campaign. The winner for Top Dog is Internet Browser from Texas. Top Cat is Cheddar Big Booty Cheeseburger…” he began before Roker chimed in to joke, “That’s what we call your dad! How did you know?”

Delano went on to share that he named his family’s dog, Myles, after the NFL player Myles Garrett and the Spider-Man character Miles Morales. At the end of the segment, Delano drew a blank when Melvin asked what his plans were for the rest of Take Your Kid to Work Day.

“Great. You missed school for this,” Melvin joked. Roker added, “This kid’s a chip off the old block!”

Third hour of Today, Weekdays, 9am/8c, NBC