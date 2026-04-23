‘Today’s Dylan Dreyer Confesses Her Motherhood Fears

What To Know Today‘s Dylan Dreyer candidly discussed her initial fears and hesitations about motherhood, including concerns about losing her identity.

She reflected on how her perspective has changed over the years, emphasizing that becoming a mom doesn’t mean giving up one’s hopes, dreams, or sense of self.

Dreyer recalled a funny moment when one of her sons caught her watching Heated Rivalry.

Today‘s Dylan Dreyer is a proud mother of three boys, but she was initially hesitant to become a parent.

Dreyer began the Thursday, April 23, episode of her The Parent Chat podcast by playing a throwback Today clip from when she was pregnant with her eldest child, Calvin. “What if I don’t like the way my life changes? What if I hold that against the kid because I’m thinking that I’m mad at the baby for changing my life?” Dreyer said in the footage. “And then, I just sit back, and it’s like, ‘Okay.’ And I get into that excited phase again where I can’t wait to meet this little guy who is gonna change our life.”

Looking back at the 10-year-old clip, Dreyer said she didn’t “recognize” her past self. “Here I am, about to be a new mom, and I just look scared to death,” she told her podcast listeners. “I don’t even cry all that much, and here I am crying about becoming a mom.”

Dreyer noted that for many, there’s a “fear that goes into having a child for the first time,” which is the “fear of losing your identity to become a new person.” She added, “You don’t have to change who you are to become a mom. You can still be you. You can still follow all of your hopes and dreams, but just add this momhood to your life resume.”

Dreyer and her estranged husband, Brian Fichera, became parents when Calvin was born in 2016. The former couple went on to welcome their younger two sons, Oliver and Rusty, in 2020 and 2021, respectively. (Dreyer announced in July 2025 that she and Fichera had separated, and she officially filed for divorce last month.)

On the podcast, Dreyer admitted to her guest, Amanda Hirsch, that she was initially afraid to become a mom. “[I was like,] ‘I don’t really like other people’s kids.’ So, I was like, ‘How can I be mom? I don’t know how to change diapers. I don’t know how to do this. I love my job. I like traveling. I like my money for myself,'” she stated. “And there was like a big part of me that didn’t ever want to become a mom.”

Dreyer also revealed that she was “relieved” when baby No. 3 turned out to be a boy, despite having hopes for a girl. “We were still living in the city, so there wasn’t that whole like girl/boy room thing. They could all just still be together,” she shared. “I didn’t need more stuff. I had all the hand-me-downs.”

The meteorologist went on to joke that she only recently purchased Rusty “new underwear” for the first time, stating, “I’m like, ‘This poor kid has not had his own underwear.’ He was so excited. Everything was a hand-me-down.”

Later in the conversation, Dreyer recalled a recent funny moment in which Calvin caught her binge-watching the steamy series Heated Rivalry. “We had to watch Heated Rivalry because we had all the guests on the show. … We got a specific email that said all the characters are coming on the show, like, ‘You have to watch this,'” she explained. “So, I wait for the kids to go to bed. They don’t like it when I stay downstairs and watch TV. They want me to go to bed when they go to bed.”

She continued, “I’m like watching on my phone, and then, Calvin comes in because he’s got to pee again. And I’m like [mimics clutching her phone] and my face is bright red. I’m like, ‘Does he know what I was just watching?'”

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