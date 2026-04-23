Did ‘Storage Wars’ Star Darrell Sheets Kill Himself After Being Cyberbullied?

What To Know Police are investigating claims that cyberbullying may have contributed to the apparent suicide of Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets.

Fellow cast member Rene Nezhoda alleged in an Instagram video that Sheets had been tormented by a cyberbully.

Tributes Sheets’ caring nature and emphasized the importance of supporting those struggling with mental health issues.

The Lake Havasu City Police Department in Arizona is investigating claims of cyberbullying that potentially led to the death of Storage Wars star Darrell Sheets.

Fellow Storage Wars cast member Rene Nezhoda made the claims in an Instagram video on Wednesday (April 22), shortly after it was reported that Sheets had died of an apparent suicide. “He had this guy, like, really, really tormenting him lately and cyberbullying [him],” Nezhoda said.

“Darrell has been posting a lot about the guy that’s been cyberbullying him and tormenting him, and I really hope [the police] look into that guy, and it’s just not a pass,” he continued.

According to Page Six, Sergeant Kyle Ridgway, public information officer for the Lake Havasu City Police Department, said: “We are aware of these cyberbullying accusations and that is a part of the active investigation.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by rene nezhoda (@rbargainhunters)

Nezhoda went on to tell his followers to be mindful of how they treat people who appear on TV. “Guys, just because you watch us on television doesn’t mean you know us,” he stated. “It doesn’t mean you know what we’re about.”

He added, “If you have somebody in your life that thinks it’s funny to cyberbully other people… slap them in the back of the head. Make them become a better human being, because you never know what demons somebody faces and what they go through and what you might push them through.”

Sheets was found dead at his home on Wednesday from what police said “appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.” He was 67 years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandi Passante (@brandipassante)

In his Instagram video, Nezhoda spoke about his relationship with Sheets, noting that, while they appeared as rivals on Storage Wars, they shared a deep friendship. “We talked every now and then. He’s a very hard worker that cared more than anyone I’ve probably ever met about their family,” he shared.

Another of Sheets’ on-screen rivals, Brandi Passante, also posted a tribute on Instagram. “I’m at a loss for words! I’ve known Darrel Sheets for many years. I’m just so very sorry, to hear the circumstances of his passing,” she wrote.

“I would like to say to everyone, if you are struggling, if you feel hopeless or like no one cares. I assure you they do!! You are not alone. Please reach out for help,” she added.