‘Ancient Aliens’ Star David Wilcock Dies After Posting Distressing Message on Social Media

What To Know David Wilcock, known for his appearances on the History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, died by suicide at age 53.

Fans became worried about Wilcock after he posted concerning messages on social media days before his death.

Wilcock contributed to over 100 episodes of Ancient Aliens and authored several bestselling books.

David Wilcock, a paranormal content creator best known for his appearances on The History Channel’s docuseries Ancient Aliens, has died after an apparent suicide. He was 53.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office confirmed the passing in an April 22 press release, noting how Wilcock died following an altercation with law enforcement near the town of Nederland, Colorado.

A 911 dispatcher received an emergency call from someone who appeared to be “experiencing a mental health crisis” on Monday (April 20), and police were dispatched to the scene. Wilcock died “within minutes of deputies’ arrival,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The press release also stated that officers “searched the residence and surrounding property and did not locate any other individuals,” nor did they identify any “wider threat to the community.”

Fans first became concerned about Wilcock’s well-being after he posted a distressing message on social media on Friday (April 18). “My Dear Family, I am not yet sure if I am doing a show tomorrow. I’ve had some very intense stuff going on this weekend,” he wrote on X.

My Dear Family, I am not yet sure if I am doing a show tomorrow. I’ve had some very intense stuff going on this weekend. Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you! Always remember that the Creator is within — and we live in a loving universe. I… — David Wilcock (@david_wilcock) April 18, 2026

He continued, “Either way, I want you all to know how much I love and appreciate you! Always remember that the Creator is within — and we live in a loving universe. I am very grateful to you for all of your love, care and support.”

The YouTube personality returned to X the following day, writing, “I slept miraculously well last night and decided to go LIVE today!”

Wilcock served as a consulting producer and on-air expert on Ancient Aliens, the docuseries that covers topics such as ancient civilizations, extraterrestrial contact and ufology, and popular conspiracy theories. He appeared in over 100 episodes.

He also appeared in the 2018 documentary film Above Majestic, which explores a global conspiracy involving alien reptiles who secretly control the world’s governments. Wilcock also wrote the books Awakening in the Dream and The Ascension Mysteries, both of which became New York Times bestsellers.

His passing comes just two weeks after the death of fellow Ancient Aliens star Nick Pope, who died on April 6 after a battle with cancer.