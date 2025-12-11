What To Know Dylan Dreyer decorated her Christmas tree with the help of her three sons — Calvin, Oliver, and Rusty.

This year marks Dreyer’s first Christmas since moving out of New York City and separating from her husband, Brian Fichera.

Dreyer previously emphasized her and Fichera’s commitment to coparenting and maintaining a positive, supportive relationship for their children.

Dylan Dreyer isn’t letting personal shakeups stop her from getting into the holiday spirit.

The Today meteorologist wrapped up a year of splits and moves by decorating her Christmas tree with her three sons — Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 4. “The only bad part of Christmas is putting lights on the tree!” Dreyer captioned a time-lapse of the four of them putting lights on their tree via Instagram.

While Dreyer took the lead in lighting the tree, her sons handled decorating it with ornaments. “Now it feels like Christmas!!” she wrote alongside a Sunday, December 7, Instagram post, which featured progress pics of the tree’s holiday transformation. Dreyer completed the tree by placing an angel on top.

Fans loved getting a glimpse into Dreyer’s holiday celebrations. “An absolutely gorgeous tree! Merry Christmas to you and your sons! 🎄❤️💚,” one user commented underneath Dreyer’s Sunday post. “Beautiful ~ you Calvin is getting SO tall … cutest boys,” someone else shared.

“Wonderful mom to your handsome boys! Merry Christmas to you and your family! 🎄♥️,” a different person wrote, while a separate user posted, “Beautiful boys and tree! ❤️🎄🎅🏼🎄🎅🏼.” Another commenter shared, “Perfect tree! Kids are getting big! Merry Christmas!🎄🎅🏻🤶🏻🎄.”

As some fans pointed out, this year marks Dreyer’s first Christmas since moving outside of New York City earlier this year. “Amazing!! Looks great especially in your new home!! 🎄🤶🎅🏼,” one person wrote, while another added, “Congratulations on your new home hope it brings peace & Happiness too and your Family.”

Dreyer confirmed she was moving out of her NYC apartment by reminiscing on her son’s shared bedroom in an October 23 Instagram post. “This room holds a lot of memories and I thank God every day for each and every one of them. ‘A house is made of walls and beams; a home is built of love and dreams.’ — Ralph Waldo Emerson,” she captioned pics of the room from over the years. “And the boys have a whole lifetime of love and dreams ahead of them! Just not in a triple bunk bed!”

This holiday season will also mark Dreyer’s first Christmas since separating from her husband, Brian Fichera. In July, Dreyer announced on Instagram that she and Fichera had split “a few months ago” and promised they would remain friends and cordial coparents.

Dreyer opened up about the breakup during a November episode of Today With Jenna & Friends. “There was something we couldn’t fix. So now, we have reframed our relationship, that we are no longer husband and wife, and all those things that were broken, I don’t hold them against you because we’ve accepted they’re broken. That’s why we separated,” she explained to Jenna Bush Hager. “So now, let’s move forward as friends. And I’m not mad at those other things that I was getting mad at before, because just like a friend, you give them a little more grace when you’re not married to them. And I can be a better friend than a wife.”

Sharing that she and Fichera would be spending Thanksgiving together with their kids, Dreyer noted the importance of her sons having their dad in their lives. “They need both the dynamic of a father and a mother, and we’re providing to them in the best way possible,” she stated. “We’re still having that relationship for them, and they know us as friends who will be there for them no matter what.”

