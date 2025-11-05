What To Know Dylan Dreyer discussed her separation from Brian Fichera on Today With Jenna & Friends, emphasizing that their priority is maintaining a loving, supportive environment for their three sons.

She described the split as “freeing” and shared that reframing their relationship as friends has improved their dynamic and allowed them to move forward positively.

Dreyer also spoke about her recent move to the suburbs with her children, embracing a simpler lifestyle and finding comfort in her faith.

Dylan Dreyer shared new details about her family’s new normal after her separation from her estranged husband, Brian Fichera, earlier this year.

Dreyer joined Jenna Bush Hager at the Today With Jenna & Friends desk for the first time on Wednesday, November 5. During the pair’s opening discussion, Bush Hager brought up the fact that Dreyer is currently single. “Alright, let’s dive right in,” Dreyer said before sarcastically stating, “I appreciate everyone’s comments, that have spoken up about my life and our decisions and what we’ve decided as a family. Thank you for your opinions on that.”

Dreyer noted that “everybody has their reasons for what leads to a separation or a divorce,” and that she and Fichera explained their reason why to their three sons — Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 4.

“I asked Calvin, ‘What do you think a family is?’ And he said, ‘Well, it’s a group of people that love each other.’ And I said, ‘And that’s what we are, and we will always be that for you. But Mommy and Daddy work better as friends than as husband and wife.’ And he doesn’t care about a title. He doesn’t care what we are officially. None of them do. They are surrounded by love every single day.”

Dreyer went on to describe her and Fichera’s split as “freeing,” adding, “There was something we couldn’t fix. So now, we have reframed our relationship, that we are no longer husband and wife, and all those things that were broken, I don’t hold them against you because we’ve accepted they’re broken. That’s why we separated. So now, let’s move forward as friends. And I’m not mad at those other things that I was getting mad at before, because just like a friend, you give them a little more grace when you’re not married to them. And I can be a better friend than a wife.”

Dreyer said the most important thing is that their kids feel love and happiness from the two of them. The exes’ coparenting relationship has also been going well, as Dreyer said Fichera regularly takes their kids to school and they eat dinner together most days. The family of five will even spend Thanksgiving together later this month.

“I want their dad in their lives. They need that. They need both the dynamic of a father and a mother, and we’re providing to them in the best way possible,” Dreyer stated. “We’re still having that relationship for them, and they know us as friends who will be there for them no matter what.”

When asked by Bush Hager how she has coped with the split, Dreyer said she has relied heavily on her faith. “There’s something really comforting about knowing that there is a higher power holding my hand every day,” she shared. “At the end of the day, with all the stress and everything going on, I lay my head on the pillow, and I’m content.”

Earlier in the episode, Dreyer also opened up about her and her boys’ recent move to the suburbs outside of New York City. “I found this house, and it is so freeing to be renting again because the kids come home with all this stuff,” she told Bush Hager. “I love school in the suburbs because they’re celebrating all the holidays and they’re coming home with, like, scarecrow drawings and that’s what they’re learning that day.”

Because the house is a rental, Dreyer said she’s using the kids’ artwork as decorations rather than worrying about furnishing the place. “There are leaves on the floor in the living room, and I’m like, I don’t really care that much,” she quipped.

Today With Jenna & Friends, Weekdays, 10/9c, NBC