Hoda Kotb & Dylan Dreyer Mark the End of Summer Together With Their Kids

Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer have been enjoying the last few days of summer as the former co-workers recently got together with their kids to spend a day by the water.

On Sunday (August 31), Kotb took to her Instagram to share a series of photos of her summer adventures, including several featuring her and Dreyer’s children hanging out together. In one photo, Kotb’s daughters Hope (5) and Haley (9) could be seen in life jackets, holding hands with Dreyer’s sons Oliver (5) and Calvin (8) as they jumped into the water.

In the snap, Dreyer was seen sitting on the pier with her youngest son, Russell (3), as they watched the other kids jump in.

Another picture saw the kids having fun in the water, while another showed Dreyer waving from across the water. There was also a selfie with Kotb, Dreyer, and all the kids, smiling for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb)

“Goodbye summer. Xo. Ps thought the woman I spotted in last pix at @usopen was @gayleking,” Kotb wrote in the caption of the post.

The former Today co-host also included photos of herself attending the US Open, where she bumped into The Late Show host Stephen Colbert.

Kotb and Dreyer have remained close friends since the former retired from the Today show back in January. Last month, in a newsletter for her wellness brand, Joy 101, Kotb revealed she now lives closer to the meteorologist, having moved outside of New York City and to the suburbs with her daughters.

“Because Dylan Dreyer is our neighbor, her three boys often run into my house and play with my daughters all day long, doing simple stuff—creating a makeshift lemonade stand, fishing, scooping up crabs,” Kotb shared. “The biggest question we face is: ‘What are we throwing on the grill tonight?'”

The pair have been hanging out a lot this summer, especially since Dreyer announced her separation from her estranged husband, Brian Fichera, back in July. In a June 30 Instagram post, Dreyer shared several snaps of her and Kotb’s kids playing on the beach and riding bikes.

Kotb and her daughters also joined Dreyer for her 44th birthday celebration last month. “Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! I was spoiled by the best surprises ever and felt like a princess!” Dreyer wrote alongside photos from her birthday party, which included Kotb, her sons, and Fichera, whom she has remained friendly with despite the split.