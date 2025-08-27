Hoda Kotb Shares Surprising Detail About Her Friendship With ‘Today’s Dylan Dreyer

Hoda Kotb just reminded fans about a sweet aspect of her friendship with Today‘s Dylan Dreyer.

Kotb opened up about the end of summer in a Tuesday, August 26, newsletter for her wellness brand, Joy 101. “Sure, school’s been out, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t learned anything this summer,” she wrote. “From the start, I put ‘no frills’ to the test, and I think my family passed with flying colors—sunny yellow, ocean blue, and grass green. I’m convinced you don’t have to jam-pack your schedule with activities and expectations to have a successful long break.

She went on to mention that she now lives close to Dreyer, having moved outside of New York City and to the suburbs with her daughters, Haley, 8, and Hope, 6, last year. (Kotb shares her kids with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman.)

“Because Dylan Dreyer is our neighbor, her three boys often run into my house and play with my daughters all day long, doing simple stuff—creating a makeshift lemonade stand, fishing, scooping up crabs,” Kotb shared. “The biggest question we face is: ‘What are we throwing on the grill tonight?'” (Dreyer shares her sons — Calvin, 8, Oliver, 5, and Rusty, 3 — with her estranged husband, Brian Fichera.)

Kotb continued, “I don’t know quite how to say this, but the kids seem even more kid-like, unburdened by technology or to-do lists. Monopoly leads to running with the dog, which ends with a leap off the pier. There’s nothing notable going on, and that’s the magic!”

Kotb concluded her newsletter on a motivational note. “As our summer winds down, isn’t the whole point of a break to be rested and ready for what’s next?” she wrote. “From my lemonade glass to yours, I say, ‘Cheers’ to that.”

Kotb and Dreyer both live in the suburbs outside of NYC and have enjoyed lots of time together with their kids this summer. “Summer squad! Let the summer fun begin!” Dreyer captioned a June 30 Instagram slideshow featuring several snaps of her and Kotb’s kids playing on the beach and riding bikes.

Kotb and her daughters even joined Dreyer for her 44th birthday celebration earlier this month. “Thank you all for the birthday wishes!! I was spoiled by the best surprises ever and felt like a princess!” Dreyer captioned August 3 Instagram snaps of herself celebrating her special day with Kotb’s family, her sons, and Fichera. (Last month, Dreyer announced via Instagram that she and Fichera had quietly separated “a few months ago.”)

In an August 3 Instagram post of her own, Koyb shared a sweet clip of her and Dreyer’s kids jumping off a dock and swimming together. “Summer days ❤️,” she wrote alongside the video.

Kotb posted more pics of her and Dreyer’s children getting creative with sidewalk chalk via Instagram on August 9. “Morning art❤️,” she captioned the clip.

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m. ET, NBC