HGTV’s Drew Scott Shares Sweet Birthday Message for Wife Linda Phan

What To Know Drew Scott celebrated his wife Linda Phan’s 41st birthday, which coincided with Earth Day, via social media.

Fans flooded the post with birthday wishes and supportive comments for Linda.

The celebration comes two months after the passing of Linda’s mother, Barb.

Drew Scott is celebrating his wife, Linda Phan, completing another trip around the sun.

Scott took to Instagram to celebrate Phan’s 41st birthday, which coincided with Earth Day. “The world is a better place because you’re in it. Happy b-earth day, Lindy!” he captioned photos of the two of them, followed by red heart and Earth emojis.”

Fans filled the post’s comments with their birthday wishes for Phan. “You and @imlindork are such an absolutely beautiful couple! Happy Birthday Linda,” one person wrote. “I hope you have the best year yet filled with good health, and lots of love and happiness!”

Another user added, “Sending love to Linda and birthday cheer.” Someone else shared, “Happy birthday to your beautiful wife Linda.” A different person posted, “Happy Birthday. Linda, the best year is right ahead, go and see what surprises there are, things you’ll do this new year…..possibilities are endless and bright.”

Two months ago, Scott revealed via Instagram that Phan’s mother, Barb, had passed away. “My heart is broken. We have lost one of the most beautiful, kind and selfless people this planet has ever seen,” he wrote alongside photos of Barb with their family from over the years. “Linda’s mom is truly one of a kind and was taken from us far too soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott)

He continued, “I feel helpless in trying to comfort Linda and her family but know memories of all the beautiful times with Habu will live on with us forever. You were always there for us and all 10 grandkids. The hardest thing for me is to know we won’t have you here to see Parker and Piper grow into strong and compassionate adults like you. I love you. I miss you.”

Scott opened up about his mother-in-law’s death in an interview with People last month, sharing, “It’s very sad. It was very unexpected. Habu — all of the grandkids call her Habu. Her name’s Barb, but that was her nickname. But she was a big part of all ten of the grandkids’ lives, and so very missed.”

He added, “In Chinese culture, there’s a lot of celebration of life, whether it’s at the temple or whether it’s at her home. So we’ve had a lot of moments to be able to reflect on how amazing she is. We’ve spent the last month with family, and so we’ve all been together, which has been really great, including Linda’s dad.”

In addition to celebrating Phan’s birthday, Drew and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, celebrated Earth Day by sharing a sweet throwback photo via Instagram. “Happy Earth Day!” they captioned the Wednesday post on their joint Instagram profile. “Drew and Jonathan have always been big fans of the great outdoors.”

The photo featured young Drew and Jonathan smiling as they rode horses. “This is such a sweet picture of young Jonathan and Drew!” one person commented. Another said, “So cute then and now!!” Someone else called the snap a “beautiful photo.”