Shawn Hatosy Is Back for ‘Fire Country’ Finale — See First Photo

What To Know Shawn Hatosy will reprise his role as Brett Richards in Fire Country Season 4.

See Richards in action in the finale and get teases from Hatosy about what to expect.

Welcome back to Edgewater, Brett Richards!

Shawn Hatosy returns to Fire Country for the final two episodes of Season 4, TV Insider has learned exclusively. Those episodes will air on May 15 and 22.

We also have a first-look photo, above, of him in the finale, and it shows what Hatosy told us while discussing The Pitt Season 2 finale: “He’s in on the action. There’s some stuff, obviously, that goes wrong, and they need all hands on deck.”

He also shared that his next appearances on the CBS drama will include “a little bit” more about Richards’ daughter as well as “more” of Richards with Sharon (Diane Farr), both of which were touched on in his last episode, the 12th of the season. In addition to offering advice to Bode (Max Thieriot) and Manny (Kevin Alejandro), Richards revealed that he wanted a home and a job in Edgewater to be close to his daughter. As he explained to Sharon, when his wife died, he clung to everything familiar, while their daughter moved to this town, driving a wedge between them. Now, he’s trying to fix it and be there for her as she goes through a divorce.

Hatosy will next appear in May 15’s “Rain Check for Tomorrow,” which CBS teases as follows: “When a volatile blaze at the Pineville Dam triggers a cascading infrastructure failure, Station 42 races to execute a series of perilous rescues.” He’s then in the May 22 finale, “Try Not to Drown,” pictured above: “After a catastrophic dam failure unleashes historic floodwaters across Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle rising waters and dwindling resources.” Those “series of perilous rescues” and “dwindling resources” may explain why he’s going to be in on the action and back alongside 42 and Three Rock’s firefighters.

Whatever happens in these episodes, he’s coming into them in a much better place with 42 than last time, thanks to those aforementioned conversations. After all, he’d originally joined them, replacing Vince (Billy Burke) after his death; he then left Manny in charge as battalion chief.

“What I like about playing Richards is I think he’s funny. I think his intentions are pretty good, and I think he has a way of communicating with Sharon that he speaks in riddles, and then it drives her crazy, which I love. I also think he seems like a dick in the first episode when we meet him, but he really does care because he knows that Vince, his presence is important to this place, and he understands that family is kind of the key to this firehouse staying together. And ultimately, he’s a family guy, and it’s just taking him a minute to be accepted in, and hopefully, this next time we see him, they’re going to let him in,” Hatosy told us ahead of Episode 12.

Will his upcoming appearances show that he has moved to Edgewater and found a job there or set him up to have one? We’ll have to wait and see.

What are you hoping to see from Hatosy’s return as Brett Richards in these episodes? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS