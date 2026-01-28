‘Today’ Fans Go Wild as Hoda Kotb Shares Sweet Pics of Al Roker With Her Kids

What To Know Hoda Kotb celebrated Al Roker’s 30th anniversary on Today by sharing throwback pics of him with her daughters, Haley and Hope.

Roker thanked Kotb for the sweet tribute, while fans sent their own congratulatory messages to the weatherman.

Other Today personalities took to social media to commemorate Roker’s career milestone.

Hoda Kotb may no longer work on Today, but she couldn’t skip out on celebrating Al Roker‘s 30th anniversary on the NBC morning show.

Kotb took to social media to share some of her favorite moments with Roker after his morning of anniversary festivities on Tuesday, January 27. “@alroker!! Happy #aliversary — 30 years @todayshow you don’t miss a moment,” Kotb captioned Instagram photos of herself and Roker from over the years. “Thx for loving us all! Xo.”

Among Kotb’s slideshow of pics were several photos of Roker with her daughters, Haley, 9, and Hope, 6, whom she shares with her ex, Joel Schiffman. The post’s first two slides featured sweet snaps of Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, holding one of her kids as a newborn.

In another photo, Roker joined Kotb and Schiffman as they celebrated Haley’s 3rd birthday. The post featured more photos of Roker with Kotb’s kids and other family members — including her mom, Sameha, and sister, Hala — both on and off the Today set.

Roker thanked Kotb for the trip down memory lane in the post’s comments, writing, “You made this time so sweet.” Former fourth hour of Today correspondent Donna Farizan also commented, “Happy happy to Al! 💛.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb)

Fans also flooded the post’s comments with their own celebratory messages for Roker. “Oh yes indeed AL is a Wonderful man and God Bless him always. Congratulations on 30 years. I’ve been with you all the way. ❤️🌹,” one person wrote. Another added, “Happy Anniversary Al, you are the best. Beautiful family.❤️👏🔥.”

Someone else called the Today cast the “best working family,” adding, “I love you all congratulations Alroker i follow all you from Connecticut now we are retired in Puerto Rico 🇵🇷 congratulations 🎉.”

“Happy 30 years to such a wonderful human❤️❤️,” a different user gushed. A separate person posted, “I just love people who genuinely love their friends/coworkers kids!!”

Kotb is one of several Today personalities who commemorated Roker’s 30th anniversary via Instagram on Tuesday. “To the man who will change his seat to sit next to me on the plane just to chat and catch up,” Dylan Dreyer captioned a selfie she took with Roker on a plane. “It’s an honor to work with @alroker and call him my friend! Thanks for all the laughs and inside jokes! Happy Al-iversary and congratulations on 30 years at @todayshow You’re one of a kind!”

Sheinelle Jones, for her part, said she had the “best time” going through photos of herself and Roker to include in her own post. “From Scotland to Tulsa, weddings, babies, life’s highs and lows – you’ve been by our side. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of your iconic ride,” she shared. “I speak for my entire family- we’ll love you forever and ever!!! I’m gonna go have an Aperol Spritz and listen to @earthwindandfire now – in your honor. ☺️🥂 Love you! ❤️.”

In the caption of his post, Craig Melvin wrote that he’s “loved traveling the world” with Roker, adding, “A colleague who became a mentor and dear friend. I love him like a brother. We’re grateful he’s been around this place 30 years. Cheers to more adventures and friendship.”

Savannah Guthrie called Roker an “icon” in her Instagram upload, noting that there’s “no one like him.” She added, “Congrats on 30 years!!!! 🧡🧡🧡.”

Today, Weekdays, 7 a.m./6c, NBC