Social media users are sharing their adorable childhood photos online, and the hosts of Good Morning America just joined in on the trend.

The ABC morning show’s official Instagram page shared several throwback pics of the hosts on Friday, March 6, and fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet photos. “This is who you’re asking to make her mess her message,” the caption underneath Robin Roberts‘ childhood photo read, referring to her personal mantra.

The other captions alluded to the rest of the host’s personalities and roles. “This is who you’re asking to bring sunshine at the crack of dawn,” read Sam Champion‘s slide, while Michael Strahan‘s picture was captioned, “This is who you’re asking to juggle 17 jobs.”

Ginger Zee‘s read, “This is who you’re asking to stand in a hurricane.” Lara Spencer‘s stated, “This is who you’re asking to inspire us with thrifted finds.” The last slide featured a snap of a young George Stephanopoulos. “This is who you’re asking to deliver breaking news,” the caption read.

Fans gushed over seeing the GMA hosts as kids in the post’s comments. “They’re all so cute 😍 that Robin is my favorite 😍,” one person wrote. Another added, “Beautiful Little Beings turned into Bigger Beautiful Beings!!!😍.”

Someone else shared, “George looks like he has always given the ‘breaking news.'” A different person posted, “Y’all were so cute!!❤️I love when all 6 of y’all are on in the mornings.❤️.” A separate commenter wrote, “Love all of these but bébé @samchampion – so CUTE.”

One person stated that Roberts “still has that expression til this day!!!!” Another commenter gushed, “Sam always brings the SUNSHINE ❤️😘❤️.” Someone else was amused by Stephanopoulos’s outfit choice in his photo, writing, “Ok even kid George was in a suit and tie 😂.”

Just as GMA‘s Instagram page shared its love for the hosts, Spencer took to social media earlier this week to thank her colleagues for their support after her mother’s death. (Spencer revealed via Instagram on February 16 that her mom, Carolyn von Seelen, died at the age of 85 three days prior.)

“So grateful for the care and love I have received during this time,” she captioned an Instagram snap of herself and Roberts hugging on Wednesday, March 4. “This is just one moment — after a big hug — caught on camera — but there have been so many — and they have meant the world to me. Thank you gma family. Love you.”

Spencer had been absent from GMA the week of February 16 but made a brief appearance on the show’s February 24 episode to debut the trailer for her new design competition series, That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer.

“Finally coming out of the fog of grief and so grateful to my GMA family — making me feel warm and loved — even in 42 degrees temps in Florida,” Spencer — who returned to the show this week — captioned behind-the-scenes Instagram photos from her appearance on February 26. “No one I would rather be stranded with than this guy. We huddled around the heat lamp, collaborated on making the show as fun and energetic as possible, and even took a page from Punch the monkey’s book — giving our 🦧 stuffie a squeeze when needed.”

She concluded, “The pictures tell the story. Thank you GMA family. I love you. 💕.”

