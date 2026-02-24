‘That Thrifting Show’ Trailer: Lara Spencer Goes Dumpster Diving for Vintage Finds

What To Know Freeform and Hulu dropped the first look at Lara Spencer’s new series, That Thrifting Show.

The show will see teams of designers compete to transform identical spaces using only items found at thrift shops and flea markets.

The show’s premiere comes as Spencer and her family are mourning the death of her mother, Carolyn von Seelen.

Lara Spencer is bringing her love of thrifting back to TV over six years after the end of HGTV’s Flea Market Flip.

Freeform and Hulu dropped the first look at Spencer’s new series, That Thrifting Show, on Tuesday, February 24. “It’s literally a treasure hunt,” Spencer quips at the top of the trailer, which first debuted on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America.

Spencer goes on to explain the show’s rules in front of a group of contestants, stating, “Welcome to the ultimate thrifting and design competition. We have two identical rooms. You guys have two days and a $2,000 budget.”

Spencer tells contestants that she doesn’t care where they find the pieces to renovate their respective spaces, whether it’s thrift shops or flea markets. One duo takes things to the next level by searching for finds in a dumpster.

“Are you actually in the dumpster?” Spencer asks while climbing the side of the trash bin to join them. “I love this!”

The show’s lineup of creative contestants will transform thrifted items into beautiful, functional home decor pieces. For example, one pair in the trailer turns a vintage painting into a collapsible table, which, folded up, looks like regular wall art.

In addition to Spencer as host, the show’s cast also includes judges Dani Klarić, Preston Konrad, and Robert Hartwell. “It’s divine,” Hartwell says of one of the renovated rooms in the trailer, while Klarić describes another as “the princess room of my dreams.”

With only two days to complete their room makeovers, viewers will have to tune in to see if the competitors complete their designs before the clock runs out.

On Tuesday’s episode of GMA, Spencer revealed that the ABC morning show will celebrate the series’ release by hosting its own That Thrifting Show competition. “We’ll have two teams of interior designers live on GMA, doing it and getting judged by our incredible panel of judges,” she told viewers. “So excited for that.”

As Spencer gears up for That Thrifting Show‘s premiere, she is also mourning the death of her mother, Carolyn von Seelen. Spencer took to Instagram last week to announce that her mother had passed away at the age of 85.

“If you were lucky enough to meet my mom, you know that smile that lit up every room she walked into,” she wrote on February 16. “What you might not have seen at first glance was her courage, resilience, endless optimism, deep faith, and boundless love for her family. She was a woman who loved a saying—she had one for everything-and used them often to help us get thru life’s challenges or painful moments. One of her favorite was ‘don’t be sad it’s over, honey — be grateful it happened.’”

Spencer noted that her mother passed away surrounded by her children and her beloved dog. “Sorry mama but there’s no way to not feel the pain of overwhelming sadness at the thought of not having you to share life with each day, but we sure are grateful YOU happened and showered us with your loving warmth and humor,” she said.

That Thrifting Show with Lara Spencer, Thursday, March 19, 9/8c, Freeform, first six episodes streaming next day on Hulu