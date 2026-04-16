‘GMA’s Lara Spencer Reflects on Late Mother’s Health Struggles

What To Know Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer reflected on her late mother Carolyn von Seelen’s health struggles by sharing a throwback photo of her.

Von Seelen, who previously battled a brain tumor, died at the age of 85 in February.

Spencer recently shared how her mother served as the inspiration for her Freeform series, That Thrifting Show.

Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer is opening up about her late mother’s health condition.

The TV personality took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 15, to share a throwback photo of her mom, Carolyn von Seelen, just a few months before her death in February. “This was November 24 2025,” Spencer captioned the photo, which featured von Seelen smiling at the camera while using a wheeled walker.

“It’s very difficult to see her so vibrant here and try and comprehend how 2 and a half months later, she would be gone,” Spencer continued. “Every day is — and was — a gift.”

Spencer announced her mother’s death via Instagram on February 16. “She was a woman who loved a saying—she had one for everything-and used them often to help us get thru life’s challenges or painful moments,” she wrote. “One of her favorite was ‘don’t be sad it’s over honey—be grateful it happened.’ Sorry mama but there’s no way to not feel the pain of overwhelming sadness at the thought of not having you to share life with each day, but we sure are grateful YOU happened and showered us with your loving warmth and humor.”

Von Seelen’s cause of death has not been publicly shared. Spencer, however, has previously opened up about her mother’s battle with a brain tumor. “I am so happy to share that my mom has just finished treatment for a brain tumor and she is doing GREAT,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2024. “Six weeks. 5 days a week. Both chemo and radiation–and not surprising at all, if you know my mom, she is still smiling.”

Thanking her mother’s doctors and caregivers, Spencer continued, “My mom is proof positive your work is a game changer. Mom-your spirituality and belief that anything is possible are a masterclass in how to live. You are a fierce and fabulous warrior and I can’t wait to celebrate with you!!!!!”

Spencer later praised her mom’s health progress while celebrating her birthday via Instagram in July 2025. “My mom-She has defied the odds-surviving a pretty horrible diagnosis, major brain tumor surgery and all that goes with it-and now a year and 7 months later- as she welcomes her 85th lap around the sun-she continues to inspire us to be optimistic and grateful for every day we are lucky enough to enjoy,” she wrote at the time.

Von Seelen’s death came shortly before the premiere of Spencer’s Freeform competition series, That Thrifting Show. The series, which premiered last month, saw teams of home designers transform identical rooms using only vintage or thrifted items.

Spencer revealed that her mother served as her “inspiration” for the show during the March 19 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “It’s a little bittersweet. She passed away recently, and so, this show is a tribute to her,” the GMA host shared. “She used to say she had more kids than money, but she had great taste. And so, I’m the youngest of five, and she would drag me to yard sales and thrift shops.”

Spencer added, “What started out as sort of necessity became this shared love and pastime. Anytime we saw each other, we would go to whatever flea market or we’d create a map to go to yard sales and just find really cool ‘objet,’ as she would call it.”

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